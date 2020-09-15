Football coach Lou Holtz lists Orlando mansion for $4.5M

College Football Hall of Fame coach Lou Holtz has listed his Orlando, Florida, home for sale, asking $4.5 million.

Holtz, known for his 11-year winning run coaching Notre Dame’s football team, is selling one of the largest and most expensive properties in Lake Nona Golf & Country Club.

The 10,773-square-foot home includes six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and four half-baths, according to the listing with Peter Luu of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home was renovated in 2017 and includes design details like crown moldings and tray ceilings. There’s also an elevator.

“This stunning home embodies Florida living at its finest, and the demand for this unique lifestyle is on the rise,” Luu said according to a written statement.

The home includes some unique amenities, including a “walkway of fame” and a “trophy rotunda” displaying Holtz’s many awards. There are multiple balconies, as well as a smoking room Holtz, a pipe aficionado, had custom built with an air purification system, according to the listing.

The master suite features two large closets and a spa-like bathroom with dual shower programmable heads, a marble Jacuzzi tub and a bidet.

There’s also a separate upstairs apartment retreat with its own bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. Other spaces in the home include a library, great room with a full bar and an office that Holtz says is his favorite room in the house.

Outside, the landscaped 1.2-acre property includes a screened pool and spa.

It’s located on a quiet cul-de-sac near the gated country club community’s clubhouse. The club also includes amenities including an 18-hole Tom Fazio golf course, fitness center, tennis courts, pool and a bath and racquet club.