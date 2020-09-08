Shaq lists Florida home for sale at $19.5M in gated golf club

Shaquille O’Neal listed his longtime Florida home for sale Wednesday.

The basketball legend bought the Windermere home in 1993 for just shy of $4 million after being drafted by the Orlando Magic as the first pick in the 1992 NBA Draft and he held onto the property as his career moved him around the country.

The 31,000-square-foot home is listed for $19.5 million with Tiffany Pantozzi, Jared Ringel and Chris Franciosa with The Atlas Team of Compass Florida.

The home features 12 bedrooms, a cigar bar with walk-in humidor, a theater, a large aquarium, three fireplaces, smart home technology and a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court. The kitchen includes a large island and a long breakfast bar. The huge master bedroom features a wall of windows overlooking the water.

The showroom-style garage fits 17 or more vehicles.

Outside, the property has 700 feet of water frontage on Lake Butler. A private pier includes two covered boat slips. There’s a 95-foot-long, 15-foot-deep pool with a waterfall. Its outdoor living spaces also include a kitchen and a cabana.

The super-private property is surrounded by a 10-foot wall and located in Isleworth Golf & Country Club, a gated community.

The club includes an 18-hole course, a clubhouse and a resort-style pool.

The listing agents have also arranged for architects to prepare renderings of “enhancements” that a buyer could negotiate to have added to the home.

This is not the first time Shaq has listed his Florida home for sale. In 2018, it hit the market at $28 million, and the price was later cut to $22 million before the listing was pulled.

He appears to be looking to downsize his real estate portfolio. Shaq has also listed his Bell Canyon, Calif., mansion. He shared a video tour advertising the $2.5 million home on his Instagram in February.