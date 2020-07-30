Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR legend Richard Childress lists Florida country club home

Lakefront home includes huge screened lanai

A Florida home owned by auto racing legend and NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Richard Childress is on the market for $1.295 million.

Childress is a former NASCAR driver and the owner of Richard Childress Racing, which has won numerous championships with drivers like Dale Earnhardt, Kevin Harvick and Paul Menard.

This Port Orange, Florida home belonging to Richard Childress is listed for $1.295 million. (Tony Geise for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

His 4,793-square-foot home is located in a gated country club community in Port Orange, Florida, according to the listing with Rachel McGrath and Debbie Keilin of Premier Sotheby's International Realty.

The lakefront home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing. It sits across the water from a golf course.

This Port Orange, Florida home belonging to Richard Childress is listed for $1.295 million. (Tony Geise for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

Inside, there are fireplaces in the parlor and family room, according to the listing. The huge screened lanai features electric shutters. The kitchen has side-by-side oversized fridge and freezers and a commercial-grade gas stove with six burners and double ovens.

Each bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom, according to the listing. The ground-floor master suite includes dual dressing rooms, a private laundry and a bathroom with three vanities.

This Port Orange, Florida home belonging to Richard Childress is listed for $1.295 million. (Tony Geise for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

Upstairs, the fourth bedroom could be used as a media room or office. There’s also a balcony overlooking the lake.

The outdoor space also includes a brick patio, courtyard and summer kitchen.

