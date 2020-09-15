Derek Jeter lists $29M Tampa mansion he rented to Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Derek Jeter has listed his Tampa mansion where Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, have been living.

The luxurious waterfront home is listed for $29 million with Stephen Gay of Smith & Associates Real Estate.

“This is definitely the largest house in South Tampa altogether … probably the nicest home in all of Tampa,” he told FOX Business.

Brady’s house hunt had fueled speculation about which NFL team he might sign with after leaving the New England Patriots. After he announced the move to Tampa Bay, reports finally emerged that Brady and Bundchen were renting Jeter’s huge home nicknamed “St. Jetersburg” in the sought-after Davis Islands neighborhood.

However, the celebrity couple had rented the home knowing that the MLB legend and his wife, Hannah, intended to sell it. Gay said that they agreed to terms in the lease so that the owners could list and show the property.

The home encompasses 21,796 square feet and includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and eight half-baths, according to the listing. There are also nearly 9,000 square feet of outdoor covered porches and balconies.

The spacious home opens to a 24-foot foyer with floor-to-ceiling windows, according to the listing. The home features fine finishes throughout, and the huge kitchen includes two islands, a 60-inch range, four sinks, a butler’s pantry and a walk-in pantry with a fridge.

A unique clubroom includes a full bar, billiards table, multiple TVs and a glass corner that opens to a porch. Other indoor amenities include a wine cellar, theater and a gym.

The owner’s suite features two large closets, a sitting area with a fireplace, a spa-like bathroom with a steam shower and a private balcony, according to the listing.

There is also an in-law suite and an au-pair wing with its own living area and kitchen.

Outside, the 1.25-acre property is walled and lush with gardens for privacy. There’s an outdoor kitchen, a heated spa and an 80-foot saltwater lap pool. It has 345 feet of bay frontage and includes a dock with a pair of boatlifts.

Gay, the listing agent, said it’s a good market to be selling an opulent luxury home like this. The Tampa real estate market has seen an influx of new residents from other dense urban centers, and he said he wouldn’t be surprised if the buyer is from one of those areas and no longer is tethered to an office.

“Our market has been on fire,” he said.

Tampa has a lot of advantages for someone relocated from someplace like New York or, in the case of Brady, Boston. Besides the Florida weather, Gay said Tampa is less dense than other major cities. Plus, Florida has no state income tax.