English home where King John signed Magna Carta in 1215 is up for sale

Here’s a great property for fans of the “great charter.”

The home built on the English island where King John signed the Magna Carta in 1215 is available for sale, priced at 4.25 million British pounds, or about $5.98 million.

The Magna Carta is the then-groundbreaking document that set rules for the king and guaranteed certain individual rights, providing a foundation of ideas that were expanded on hundreds of years later in the U.S. via documents like the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Four of the original clauses from the Magna Carta are still British law today, according to the U.K. Parliament.

This current seven-bedroom home was built by the sheriff of the county in 1834 on the same site where the Magna Carta was signed, an island in the River Thames. The island was chosen because of the protection its walnut trees and the river provided against enemy longbows, according to the listing.

The home includes a “charter room” with a stone lying in the spot of the signing and the crests of King John and the 25 barons elected to protect the document’s rules hanging on the walls.

The rest of the home is “in need of modernization” but “has considerable charm,” according to the listing. There is a large dining room with intricate wood panels and an open fireplace. It seats 16.

The main hall connects to the reception room, the eat-in kitchen and study. All the bedrooms are located upstairs.

A cottage on the property has its own reception room, kitchen/breakfast room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property features a swimming pool, a large lawn and many trees, including one planted by Queen Elizabeth II during a visit in 1974.

The island has more than 1,200 feet of river bank that is ideal for mooring a boat. There is a small bridge connecting across the river.

John Fisher of United Kingdom Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

The property last sold in 2014 for 3.95 million pounds, The London Times reported.

Don’t have $6 million to spend on a house but still interested in checking out the property? It is currently available to rent on Airbnb for $1,141 per night. That may sound pricy, but the listing states the home has room for 15 guests.