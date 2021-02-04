Georgia 'Zombieland' mansion listed for $10.9M

The Georgia mansion that doubled as Bill Murray’s home in the 2009 movie “Zombieland” is up for sale in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.

The palatial Mediterranean-style home is listed for $10.9 million. It includes nine bedrooms and 12.5 baths in 33,000 square feet, according to the listing.

The 2008-built home is offered fully furnished and it features ornate details like coral stone, Moroccan hardwood floors and Italian tile. Its amenities include a cigar room, a wine cellar, a recording studio, a massage room, a steam room and the theater where Murray is – spoiler alert – killed in the movie.

There are also two gyms and seven bathrooms, according to the listing.

All of the bedrooms include private en suite bathrooms. Six of them include their own balconies, too.

Outside, the gated 2.05-acre property features a resort-like mosaic tiled pool, plus two hot tubs and several fire pits with sitting areas.

Barry Milam of Golden Eagle Realty holds the listing. He told Realtor.com the home is perfect for entertaining, from the layout of its bedrooms to the large number of kitchens.

“Pretty much wherever you are, there’s an aspect of entertainment involved wherein you can easily sit down with people and you can enjoy conversation,” he told Realtor.com.

“Zombieland” isn’t the home’s only claim to fame, either. It has also appeared in 2012’s “The Three Stooges” and on episodes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “MTV Cribs,” according to the report.

The home has been listed for sale several times over the past decade without selling, records show. It was originally asking for as much as $25 million.

Milam told Realtor.com that there just aren’t that many luxury home buyers in the Atlanta area.

“If this house was in L.A. or Miami, I’m sure it would have pulled that original listing amount,” he told Realtor.com. “However, in Atlanta, we have fewer clients that can pay that type of money, and this house is very unique.”