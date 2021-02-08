‘Bridgerton’ fans will love this Connecticut castle up for sale

Fancy some regal real estate after finishing all eight episodes of “Bridgerton?”

Well, there’s an English-style stone castle in Connecticut that has gone up for sale that is a little more than a century-old and costs $9.85 million, according to Realtor.com.

The luxury property at 17 Hemlock Drive sits on a 4.18-acre lot and measures 20,298 square feet. It is located in the town of Greenwich, which is an area that consistently ranks as one of the richest in America.

Not only will the buyer be welcomed into one of the wealthiest parts of Connecticut, the expansive “Freestone Castle” offers eight bedrooms in the main residence in addition to three to four bedrooms that can be used as a staff quarters, apartment or carriage house, according to its listing.

There is also a plethora of bathrooms available with more than 12.5 reported.

Other unique amenities include balustrade terraces, a tennis court, a reflecting pool and an abundance of land that hold manicured gardens and lawns – all of which contribute to the property’s “English Country Estate” feel.

More modern additions to the castle include a carport and five-car garage, a natural gas heating system, central air conditioning and sprinklers.

The property’s listing agent, John McAtee of the New England Land Company, says the castle can be turned into a lavish condo.

McAtnee wrote: “[The Castle has] incredible flexibility for multigenerational living, offices or advantageous HO which allowed for condominiumization of up to 4 units.”

The Freestone Castle might not be connected to England’s Regency Era like the setting of Netflix's “Bridgerton,” but it still has a connection to historical figures.

The luxurious estate was built in 1913 by architect James C. Green, who was a descendant of Israel Putnam – an American Revolutionary War general.

McAtnee did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.