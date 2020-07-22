$54M multi-lot Florida compound hits housing market

An estate sitting in an ultra-luxurious enclave in Naples, Florida, has hit the housing market to the tune of $54 million.

The multi-million dollar compound is comprised of two lots with a total of roughly 2.5 acres of property in the Port Royal neighborhood, which features private access to Naples Beach and two bayfront lots, according to the listing agency William Raveis, the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.

"It is a very rare opportunity to have a beachfront and bayfront property in this community," listing agent Frank Sajtar told FOX Business, adding that there is only one other home in the neighborhood that encompasses both and it's not on the market.

The neighborhood has become well known because of its history of high-end real estate listings. By 2018, Port Royal had notched the top spot on the Robb Report list of the 10 priciest neighborhoods in America.

The beach-to-bay ten-bedroom compound, one of the neighborhood's newest listings, is comprised of a four-bedroom home with a den and a one-bedroom guest house both of which are privy to views of the Gulf of Mexico and private beach access.

The beachside property also comes with two indoor parking bays.

On the bayfront, there is another three-bedroom main home, also referred to as a guest bungalow, alongside a two-bedroom carriage house, Sajtar said.

The bayfront comes with a 60 ft. floating deep-water concrete dock and chickee hut as well as three additional indoor parking bays.

The multi-acre property includes a heated pool, koi ponds and "an abundance of outdoor settings," according to the listing.

The listing price includes 4444 Gordon Dr. and 4455 Gordon Dr. and Port Royal Club membership eligibility. However, the membership fee is not included.

