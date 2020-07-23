Here's what you can get for $900,000 in The Villages, Florida

The Villages is an active over-55 community north of Orlando in central Florida.

The unique community offers recreation, shopping, dining and health care, with 50 golf courses, 12 country clubs and three town squares, according to TheVillagesFlorida.com. It also has more than 90 miles of golf cart paths.

The Villages' population grew rapidly during the past decade from about 94,000 in 2010 to more than 125,000 as of 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

As in most of the U.S., the local residential market has taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic. The number of closings in Sumter County, where most of The Villages is located, in June was down 15.4 percent year-over-year, from 117 last year to 99, according to Florida Realtors.

However, the fewer number of sales appears to have helped boost prices. The median sale price increased 9.2 percent in June compared to a year earlier, from $244,900 to $267,500, according to the Realtors group.

The number of new listings hit a low of 95 in April, which was a 26.4 percent drop from April 2019, according to the Realtors. However, the market appeared to be rebounding with 138 new listings in May and 139 in June, which was a 13.9 percent increase compared to June of 2019.

Here’s a look at what you can get with a $900,000 budget in The Villages, Florida:

Iron Oak Way - $889,500

This 2016-built home backs onto a preserve and offers views of nature.

The 2,902-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the listing with Cynthia Wheeler of ERA Grizzard Real Estate.

The home features a fireplace, tray ceilings and crown molding. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar. The master suite has two walk-in closets, and the master bath includes a walk-in shower and dual vanities.

The backyard includes a paver patio and a stone waterfall feature. The home has a fresh coat of paint and had a new roof installed this year, according to the listing.

Bureau Path - $824,900

This 2013-built home looks out on a golf course and pond from a huge seamless glass wall.

The 3,407-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the listing with Debbie Roberts of RE/MAX Premier Realty.

The home features an open floorplan with a spacious great room with crown molding, a wet bar and the large rear window. The kitchen includes a granite island, coffee bar and a walk-in pantry. There’s also a screened lanai with a summer kitchen and grill.

The master suite includes vaulted ceilings and custom closets. The master bath features dual vanities, plenty of storage and a rainfall showerhead.

