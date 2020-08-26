Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber list Beverly Hills home for $16M

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have listed their Beverly Hills home for $15.995 million.

The supermodel and her husband paid $11.6 million for the home in 2017, Variety reported. The property has a history of showbiz owners, including singer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and Gregory Goodman, the producer behind movies including “Captain Phillips” and “8 Mile.”

The 5,386-square-foot mid-century modern home includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath.

Built in 1959, the home has been updated and restored. Crawford told Architectural Digest last year that she and Gerber made custom upholstery to fit their height.

“My husband is very, very picky about the cushion density and seat depth because he’s taller,” she told the magazine. “We’ve got it down now. We know the dimensions we like, so sometimes we just change the body style.”

The home features unusually high ceilings for a mid-century modern home and walls of windows that open to the outdoor living space, according to the listing with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency. The large living room includes a bar and fireplace and is open to the bright updated kitchen.

The large master suite includes a sitting area and a luxurious bath with a large tub and a separate shower and dual vanities. The master bedroom also opens to the outside through a large sliding glass door.

Outside, there is a large pool, several seating areas, a fire pit and private paths.

The home is located in Trousdale Estates, a posh neighborhood with many homes designed by high-profile architects and a popular area for celebrities going back to the 1950s.

Crawford previously told Architectural Digest that the family had purchased the home to be closer to things to do as their children were getting older.

“Malibu’s great when they’re little, but they’re starting to be like, ‘It’s so boring here, we wanna be in town.’ So we got that house,” she told Architectural Digest.