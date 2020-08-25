Expand / Collapse search
Luxury Properties

Judy Garland's former Hollywood Hills home sells for $4.7M

'Wizard of Oz' star lived with husband and their daughter, Liza Minnelli

Home sales surging amid coronavirus

FOX Business' Gerri Willis talks about how homes are flying off the market at a record pace and says all eyes are on this week's real estate data releases.

There’s no place like home — especially when it's a luxurious mansion.

A Hollywood Hills property that once belonged to Judy Garland recently sold for $4.675 million.

The actress, best known for her roles in hit movies like “The Wizard of Oz” and 1954’s “A Star is Born,” lived in the home during the 1940s with her then-husband, Vincente Minnelli, and their daughter, Liza Minnelli.

Judy Garland singing on stage, circa 1960. (Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

That’s not the home’s only showbiz connection. Rat Pack entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. later bought the property in the 1950s. Members of The Band also lived there, according to the former listing.

The 4,999-square-foot home was built in 1941, and it’s been updated throughout. It includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and one half-bath.

Judy Garland's former Hollywood Hills home recently sold for about $4.7 million.

The home features a secret room named the “Garland suite” with an entrance hidden in a bookshelf in the theater.

Judy Garland's former Hollywood Hills home recently sold for about $4.7 million.

French doors from the living and dining rooms open onto patios and balconies with views of the city below.

Judy Garland's former Hollywood Hills home recently sold for about $4.7 million.

The property, a double lot, also includes fruit trees, a swimming pool and an outdoor dining area.

A separate 1,100-square-foot guest house by the pool includes dual baths, an oversized fireplace and a marble bar, according to the former listing.

Judy Garland's former Hollywood Hills home recently sold for about $4.7 million.

The property last sold for $3.8 million in 2013, according to county real estate records. Realtor.com shows the property hit the market in February for $6.1 million and saw two price reductions before selling below the $5.2 million asking price earlier this month.

