Judy Garland's former Hollywood Hills home sells for $4.7M

There’s no place like home — especially when it's a luxurious mansion.

Continue Reading Below

A Hollywood Hills property that once belonged to Judy Garland recently sold for $4.675 million.

The actress, best known for her roles in hit movies like “The Wizard of Oz” and 1954’s “A Star is Born,” lived in the home during the 1940s with her then-husband, Vincente Minnelli, and their daughter, Liza Minnelli.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR TEDDI MELLENCAMP LISTS $6M HOLLYWOOD HILLS HOME

That’s not the home’s only showbiz connection. Rat Pack entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. later bought the property in the 1950s. Members of The Band also lived there, according to the former listing.

The 4,999-square-foot home was built in 1941, and it’s been updated throughout. It includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and one half-bath.

The home features a secret room named the “Garland suite” with an entrance hidden in a bookshelf in the theater.

PRISCILLA PRESLEY LISTS $16M BEVERLY HILLS HOME SHE MOVED TO AFTER ELVIS DIVORCE

Image 1 of 3

French doors from the living and dining rooms open onto patios and balconies with views of the city below.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The property, a double lot, also includes fruit trees, a swimming pool and an outdoor dining area.

A separate 1,100-square-foot guest house by the pool includes dual baths, an oversized fireplace and a marble bar, according to the former listing.

The property last sold for $3.8 million in 2013, according to county real estate records. Realtor.com shows the property hit the market in February for $6.1 million and saw two price reductions before selling below the $5.2 million asking price earlier this month.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE