Robin Williams’ California home lowers its price after 10 months on the market

The San Francisco Bay Area house where beloved comedian Robin Williams spent his last days has had its price tag dropped by $1.25 million.

With six bedrooms and seven bathrooms available, 95 St Thomas Way in Belvedere-Tiburon, Calif. now costs $5.995 million. This brings the famous property down to $919 per square foot versus the $1,111.71 the seller was asking for per square foot previously.

The Santa Barbara-style residence was built in 1987 and has been on the market since 2019. Currently, it is listed by Team Wright in Marin, a mother-daughter real estate duo at Compass.

Williams reportedly bought the massive home in 2008 for a little more than $4 million. He owned the home for six years.

The single-story home is situated on a double lot and provides direct access to the bay it overlooks with custom kayak and paddleboard racks. It is also located in Paradise Cay – a private enclave on the Tiburon Peninsula, which offers residents privacy while only being 20 minutes away from the Golden Gate Bridge, according to Team Wright.

A pool and hot tub face the bay along with two pool decks and terraces. Other amenities include a three-car garage, a central station monitored security system and an eight-zone sound system that can be used indoors and outdoors.

Inside the home is a 38-by-24-foot living room, 15-by-20-foot dining room and 20-by-18-foot family room that can be used for get-togethers. A library is a short distance away and can be converted into a bedroom if a buyer desires. The six existing bedrooms have adjoining bathrooms.

The primary suite offers south- and east-facing views of the San Francisco Bay and has two “huge” closets. Its bathroom features a steam shower for two, a soaking tub and double sinks.

For the kitchen, there is a connected breakfast area and walk-in pantry. And across the hall is the laundry room.

Any family that buys this home can expect an HOA fee of $24 that needs to be paid to the Paradise Cay Home Owners Association, according to the listing on Compass.

The median household income for the town of Tiburon was $163,865 in 2018, according to data from Census.gov. That number is $53,648 higher than the median household income of Marin County, the county where this sprawling home resides.