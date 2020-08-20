Expand / Collapse search
Priscilla Presley lists $16M Beverly Hills home she moved to after Elvis divorce

Actress moved into home after divorcing Elvis Presley

FOX Business' Gerri Willis talks about how homes are flying off the market at a record pace and says all eyes are on this week's real estate data releases.

Home sales surging amid coronavirus

It’s no heartbreak hotel.

Actress Priscilla Presley has listed the luxurious Beverly Hills home she moved into after divorcing Elvis Presley. The mansion is on the market for $15.995 million.

Priscilla Presley was married to the rock ‘n’ roll icon from 1967 to 1973. She went on to make a name for herself as an actress in the 1980s and ‘90s on TV shows like “Dallas” and movies like “The Naked Gun.”

Elvis Presley sits cheek to cheek with Priscilla Presley following their wedding on May 1, 1967. (Getty)

She moved into the Beverly Hills home to be near Elvis, who also had a home nearby, she told Closer in 2018.

“We were very, very close, and I wanted to make sure his house was near to our daughter, Lisa Marie,” Priscilla Presley told Closer.

Priscilla Presley has listed her Beverly Hills home for nearly $16 million. (Google Maps)

The 8,550-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, according to the listing with Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland.

The gated resort-like property encompasses more than an acre with gardens, a courtyard, a tiled pool and a tennis court, according to the listing.

Priscilla Presley has said she moved into the home to remain near Elvis after their divorce. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

“It’s a bit secluded with the gates, so you can’t see in,” Presley previously told Closer. “It was a sanctuary for me.”

Inside, the updated 1951-built villa includes grand living and entertaining spaces with beamed vaulted ceilings, multiple fireplaces and fine wood and ironwork.

