Priscilla Presley lists $16M Beverly Hills home she moved to after Elvis divorce

It’s no heartbreak hotel.

Continue Reading Below

Actress Priscilla Presley has listed the luxurious Beverly Hills home she moved into after divorcing Elvis Presley. The mansion is on the market for $15.995 million.

Priscilla Presley was married to the rock ‘n’ roll icon from 1967 to 1973. She went on to make a name for herself as an actress in the 1980s and ‘90s on TV shows like “Dallas” and movies like “The Naked Gun.”

ROBIN WILLIAMS’ CALIFORNIA HOME LOWERS PRICE AFTER 10 MONTHS ON MARKET

She moved into the Beverly Hills home to be near Elvis, who also had a home nearby, she told Closer in 2018.

“We were very, very close, and I wanted to make sure his house was near to our daughter, Lisa Marie,” Priscilla Presley told Closer.

15,000-ACRE CALIFORNIA RANCH FOR SALE INCLUDES OLIVE GROVE, OLIVE OIL BRAND SOLD AT WHOLE FOODS

The 8,550-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, according to the listing with Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland.

The gated resort-like property encompasses more than an acre with gardens, a courtyard, a tiled pool and a tennis court, according to the listing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“It’s a bit secluded with the gates, so you can’t see in,” Presley previously told Closer. “It was a sanctuary for me.”

Inside, the updated 1951-built villa includes grand living and entertaining spaces with beamed vaulted ceilings, multiple fireplaces and fine wood and ironwork.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE