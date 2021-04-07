Here's what you can get for $1.3 million in Billings, Montana

With so many more people working from home and now able to live wherever they want, real estate in Montana is expected to make some big moves.

The state’s largest city, Billings, has a lot to offer a prospective homebuyer. Known as the "star of Big Sky Country," Billings sits beside the Yellowstone River in southern Montana.

Billings is known for its great scenery and outdoor recreation, thanks to the city’s widespread trail system, parks that encompass hundreds of acres and the sandstone bluffs known as the Rimrocks that surround the city.

The city’s history as a railroad town made it a regional commercial hub dating back to the days of the Old West, and it remains one today. Major industries in the area include agriculture, with a large Western Sugar Cooperative plant, and energy, with three oil refineries in the area, according to the Billings Chamber of Commerce. And businesses like First Interstate Bank and Kampgrounds of America have their headquarters in Billings.

Earlier this year, Bankrate.com ranked Montana as the second-hottest housing market in the U.S., thanks to factors like its low tax burden and high home appreciation.

In the Billings area, the median sale price of a single-family home rose about 6.7% in 2020 to $271,000, according to the Montana Association of Realtors.

Meanwhile, Billings homes spent an average of just 38 days on the market in 2020, compared to 55 days in 2019, according to the Realtors group.

With so much to offer a homebuyer, here’s a look at what you can get with a $1.3 million budget in Billings, Montana:

Pryor Mountain View Drive - $1.295 million

This estate offers scenic mountain views and lots of space for entertaining.

The 4,996-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing with Robin Hanel of Berkshire Hathaway HS Floberg.

The home features rustic touches like river rock masonry, stone fireplaces, wood finishes and beamed vaulted ceilings.

There are multiple living spaces, decks and patios great for entertaining guests. The walk-out lower level features a wet bar and an interior hot tub.

The owner’s suite features radiant floor heat, a fireplace and a bathroom with a large shower and bench. Two other bedroom suites feature skylights.

There’s also a heated garage and a large shop with an apartment on the property.

Flagstone Drive - $1.195 million

This 2014-built home is located in a walkable area with multiple parks nearby.

The 4,744-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Rochelle Houghton of RE/MAX of Billings.

Located in the Castlewood subdivision, the home was custom-built and features contemporary finishes.

The kitchen has double ovens, an oversized refrigerator, granite counters and a large island with seating. It’s open to the dining room and living room, which features a gas fireplace.

The owner’s suite includes a private coffee bar and access to the patio. Its bathroom features a standalone soaking tub and radiant floor heat.

Outside, there’s a hot tub and a covered outdoor kitchen with a built-in grill and bar seating.

High Trail Road - $1.095 million

This log home sits on more than 31 acres, offering a private retreat with views of four mountain ranges.

The 3,680-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Robin Hanel of Berkshire Hathaway HS Floberg.

A wraparound deck, grilling area and outside entertainment space offer lots of room to enjoy the outdoors.

Inside, the great room features high vaulted ceilings and a two-sided rock fireplace. There’s also an open kitchen with double ovens and multiple entertaining spaces.

The owner’s suite includes a private retreat with a reading area, gas fireplace and access to a private patio and hot tub.

The sprawling property also has a barn and four pastures ideal for horses. There are rolling hills and grassy meadows, and lots of wildlife.