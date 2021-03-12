Here's what you can get for $1.3 million in Missoula, Montana

Home prices in Missoula, Montana have appreciated significantly in the past few years. The city has a lot to offer – maybe it could even be your next home.

Missoula is located in western Montana where five valleys and three rivers meet. It’s the second-largest city in Montana, and a college town as the home of the University of Montana.

A recent report from Bankrate.com ranked Montana as having the second-hottest housing market in the U.S. The state benefits from a low tax burden, high home price appreciation and a low ranking of past-due mortgages.

The median sale price in the Missoula urban area climbed to $414,000 last month, compared to $318,000 a year earlier and $282,000 in February of 2019, according to the Missoula Organization of Realtors.

Homes spent an average of 114 days on the market, down from 160 as of February 2020, according to the Realtors group.

The city sits near a national forest and is known for its many outdoor recreation opportunities.

Health care is one of the largest industries in the area, and some of the largest local employers include Community Medical Center and St. Patrick Hospital, according to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry.

With so much to offer a homeowner, here’s a look at what you can get in Missoula, Montana with a $1.3 million budget:

Development Park - $1.254 million

This unique property offers space for both a business and a luxurious home.

The 5,900-square-foot building built in 2004 includes a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, according to the listing with Valerie McCollum of Real Estate Montana & Co.

It also includes a light industrial shop and an office with a conference area, plus guest quarters.

The home itself features a wall of windows and built-in bookshelves in its two-story great room. The kitchen has modern finishes and a large island with seating.

The bedrooms include large walk-in closets, and the primary bathroom has an oversize shower with two heads and a bench seat.

The property is 2.19 acres. The home features a secluded tree-lined garden and patio in front, and 1.69 acres of the property could be developed further.

Frenchtown - $1.25 million

This award-winning home offers a rustic feel with luxurious comfort.

The 5,902-square-foot home includes six bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Jamie Miller of Engel & Volkers.

The home features an open floor plan with a stone fireplace, large windows and a two-story ceiling in the living room. That’s open to dining area and kitchen, which has custom hickory cabinets.

The primary bedroom suite sits in the main floor. It has radiant floor heating and two closets, and its bathroom features a double shower and separate soaking tub.

Other spaces in the home include an office, a second bedroom that features an en suite bathroom upstairs, a large entertainment room and a finished basement with a family room.

The 2.11-acre lot is lined with trees and a large deck wraps around the rear of the home, overlooking the yard.