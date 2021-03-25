Expand / Collapse search
What You Can Get For Your Money

Here's what you can get for $1 million in Bend, Oregon

Bend is home to a lot more than the last Blockbuster

Luxury real estate specialist Katrina Campins discusses the nearly 10% increase in female homebuyers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Impact of women on real estate market amid COVID pandemic

Luxury real estate specialist Katrina Campins discusses the nearly 10% increase in female homebuyers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The small city of Bend, Oregon, recently catapulted into the national consciousness thanks to its last-in-the-nation Blockbuster and the new Netflix documentary about the video store.

But the central Oregon city has a lot more to offer its residents than just physical movie rentals.

Tourism is a major industry for Bend, which is located in the Deschutes River Valley near the Cascades Mountains and the high desert. The region offers lots of outdoor recreation with a ski resort, hiking trails, rafting and rock climbing popular in the area.

All that outdoor space made Bend a popular destination for people working remotely to escape more densely populated areas in 2020, according to the Central Oregon Association of Realtors.

Bend, Oregon, recently catapulted into the national consciousness thanks to its last-in-the-nation Blockbuster Video and the new Netflix documentary about it. (iStock)

In the last quarter of 2020, the number of single-family homes with less than 1 acre of land sold in Bend was up 11% year-over-year to 2,757, and the median sale price also rose 11% to $499,900, according to the Realtors group. And single-family homes sitting on more than 1 acre saw a 13% increase from a year earlier while their median sale price surged up 22% to $780,000.

With the local real estate market thriving, here’s a look at what you can get in Bend, Oregon, with a $1 million budget:

Skywagon Drive - $999,000

This Bend, Oregon home is on the market for $999,000. (Knightsbridge International Real Estate)

This turnkey home offers more than 10 acres with views of the Cascade Mountains.

The 2,410-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the listing with Matthew Cheney of Knightsbridge International.

This Bend, Oregon home is on the market for $999,000. (Knightsbridge International Real Estate)

This 1973-built ranch has been renovated with clean modern finishes, new kitchen appliances and a new 30-year roof installed this month.

The open-concept living room features a large stone fireplace.

This Bend, Oregon home is on the market for $999,000. (Knightsbridge International Real Estate)

There’s also a detached garage with a climate-controlled back room and a 2,160-square-foot shop with 12-foot rollup doors.

The fenced property also features a pond and irrigation equipment, space for horses or outdoor pursuits and a fenced garden with raised beds, fruit trees and a greenhouse.

Torkelson Road - $999,000

This home is asking $999,000 in Bend, Oregon. (Kaleb Riley)

This 2018-built custom home offers mountain views from its tree-dotted property.

The 2,477-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Jenna Jacobsen of Fred Real Estate Group.

This home is asking $999,000 in Bend, Oregon. (Kaleb Riley)

There are sliding barn doors throughout the home and a wood burning stove in the open living room. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a custom tile backsplash.

The owner’s bedroom suite bathroom has a huge walk-in tile shower.

This home is asking $999,000 in Bend, Oregon. (Kaleb Riley)

Outside, there’s a covered front porch and a big backyard deck.

The property is 9.16 acres. It includes an oversized three-car garage and a 12-by-24-foot shop. It also has full RV hookups, and lots of room for the next owner to add other amenities like a greenhouse or barn.

Orion Estates - $925,000

This Bend, Oregon home is listed for $925,000. (Wild River Real Estate)

This home sits on a park-like property close to downtown.

The 2,098-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a half-bath, according to the listing with Lori Koerner of Wild River Real Estate.

This Bend, Oregon home is listed for $925,000. (Wild River Real Estate)

The home’s craftsman-style details include built-ins, trim and other elements made from a variety of woods. The living room has a fireplace.

Big windows let lots of natural light in the kitchen with custom cherry cabinets and a large island with seating.

This Bend, Oregon home is listed for $925,000. (Wild River Real Estate)

Upstairs, there’s a private owner’s suite. It has two walk-in closets and the bathroom has double vanities.

The backyard features tiered cedar decks, an outdoor kitchen and hot tub. Mature trees offer privacy and tranquility.