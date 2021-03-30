Here's what you can get for $1.5M in Austin, Texas

The tech industry in Austin, Texas keeps growing – and so does the real estate market.

The median sale price in the city of Austin was up 24% as of February to $491,000, according to the Austin Board of Realtors. The market saw fewer new listings and active listings, with just 0.6 months’ inventory up for sale.

Meanwhile, total sales dollar volume in the city was up 17% to $494 million, according to the Realtors group.

That continued rise comes after real estate website Zillow predicted that Austin would be one of the hottest housing markets this year, FOX Business previously reported.

Austin is home to facilities for tech businesses like Dell, Apple and IBM. And more companies are headed to the area – SpaceX is reportedly planning a new manufacturing facility in Austin and Samsung has also filed paperwork indicating it has plans for a major new chip fabrication plant there.

Of course, the Texas state capital has more to offer homebuyers than just a hot market and growing tech industry. The city is known for its arts and food scenes, and for hosting the annual South by Southwest festival.

With so much going on in Austin, here’s a look at what you can get with a $1.5 million budget there:

Central East Austin - $1.498 million

This modern home is located in a hip neighborhood near downtown Austin with popular eateries, bars and live music venues.

The 2,385-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and five full bathrooms, according to the listing with Fara Kosari of Realty Austin.

Built in 2019, this home features clean finishes, big windows and hardwood floors throughout.

There are two potential owner’s suites, one on the first floor and one on the second. They each feature a luxurious bathroom with glass-doored showers. Listing photos show that several of the home’s bedrooms are so large that they can fit two beds.

The home includes a third-floor deck with views of downtown, the state capitol and sunsets. The property also has fenced front and backyards the listing suggests would be ideal for a future pool.

Apache shores - $1.475 million

This home sits over the Colorado River and offers sweeping views of the water and beyond.

The 1,941-square-foot home includes two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, according to the listing with Clayton Bullock of Moreland Properties.

The airy home features beamed cathedral ceilings and lots of large windows to take advantage of the views.

A large tiered deck also wraps around the rear of the home, making it great for entertaining. The listing also suggests it could make a great vacation rental property.

The property includes a private dock on Lake Austin just a short golf cart ride away. Community amenities include a pool and sports facilities like tennis, basketball and disc golf.

Hughes Park Lake - $1.3 million

This home offers serene views of Lake Travis and the Texas hill country from its second- and third-floor balconies that wrap around two sides of the building.

The 5,000-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, according to the listing with Gene Arant and Stephanie Lewis of Keller Williams – Lake Travis.

The home has been completely remodeled. It features high ceilings in its large living spaces that are great for entertaining. There is a two-story stone fireplace.

The spacious owner’s suite includes a private bathroom with a garden tub and separate shower. On the third floor, there is an observation room with a wet bar.

The gated property also includes a separate one-bedroom guest house and a private courtyard.