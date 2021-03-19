Here's what you can get for $1 million in Houston, Texas

Houston’s real estate market is on a roll. Could “Space City” be the next space for you?

Last month, the Houston, Texas, real estate market continued its nine-month climb, even as a winter storm caused widespread power outages and mortgage rates ticked up for the first time since the summer.

The number of single-family homes sold in February was up 1.2% from a year earlier to 6,049, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Notably, homes priced at $750,000 or more “surged” 64.9% compared to a year earlier, and dollar volume rose 17.3% to $2.4 billion.

The median sale price of a single-family home was $275,900 in February, up 12.6% from a year earlier when the price was $245,000, according to the Realtors group. Inventory dropped from 3.3 months’ worth in February 2020 to just 1.6 months’ last month.

The city has a lot of offer a prospective homebuyer. It’s home to major energy and tech companies, plus one of the busiest ports in the U.S. Houston also has plenty of cultural offerings, as well as teams in the NFL, NBA and MLB.

With so much going on, here’s a look at what you can get with a $1 million budget in Houston, Texas:

The Heights - $975,000

This home is located in a walkable neighborhood with hip restaurants, plus it's got a saltwater pool.

The 2,696-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a half-bath, according to the listing with Lesley Nelson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tiffany Curry & Co.

The home features hardwood floors and a kitchen with a large island and high-end appliances.

There is a living room, family room and an upstairs game room that opens onto a balcony.

The primary bedroom suite features a tray ceiling, plus a private balcony and two walk-in closets. The private bathroom has dual vanities, a garden tub and a separate shower.

Outside, the pool and spa are lined by a fence and lush greenery for privacy.

There is also an almost-finished garage apartment not included in the listing’s square footage.

Tanglewood - $950,000

This hi-rise penthouse once belonged to Ann Sakowitz, who was an executive at the former retailer Sakowitz.

The 5,323-square-foot home includes two bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Cathryn Cotrone of Village Realty.

The condo was totally renovated in 2013. It features large spaces that the listing says are great for entertaining.

The kitchen has double ovens, a large island and a butler’s pantry with a sink, dishwasher, ice machine and bar fridge.

There are 32 floor-to-ceiling windows in the home offering expansive views, including downtown Houston and St. Martin’s church. It also has a private balcony that wraps around the entire building.

The huge primary suite features a sitting area and office. It has two en suite bathrooms, one with a giant Calacatta marble shower with a rain head and the other with a large freestanding tub. There’s also an expansive walk-in closet with a vanity facing the window, and automatic shades for privacy.

The condo is located in a building with 24-hour concierge staff. Other amenities include a tranquil Japanese-style garden with a koi pond, plus a pool with five cabanas. The unit also includes three parking and storage spaces.

Kingwood - $938,000

This home is located near Lake Houston in a master-planned community nicknamed the “livable forest.”

The 4,970-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Tammy Spencer of Keller Williams Realty Northeast.

The home features wrought iron double doors, a foyer with a Juliette balcony, hardwood floors and arched doorways.

The kitchen has clean white finishes, double ovens, an island and lots of bar seating. There’s also a “wine grotto.” The formal dining room features coffered ceilings.

The family room has a gas log fireplace, built-ins and large windows with electric blinds.

The owner’s suite features a private sitting area. Its en suite bathroom has a separate shower and freestanding soaking tub, plus separate vanities.

French doors open to the rear patio. Outside, there is an outdoor kitchen with a built-in grill, a large pool with a spa, waterfall and waterslide, and a putting green.