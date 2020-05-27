Apple co-founder lists gorgeous $37M California ranch

A 14,138-acre ranch in California’s Carmel Valley has recreational opportunities, an escape from the city life and a working cattle operation with room to grow.

Rana Creek Ranch is owned by Mike Markkula, the Apple co-founder, original investor and former CEO. He purchased the ranch about 40 years ago. Now, it’s listed for $37.5 million with Bill McDavid of Hall and Hall.

The main home is 5,413 square feet with one bedroom, one bathroom and two half-baths. It connects via covered walkway to a two-bedroom guest wing, and there’s also a separate two-bedroom guest house, as well as homes and offices for the manager and staff.

There are several barns, a greenhouse, equestrian facilities and other agricultural improvements. There is also an office building, a conference center and a swimming pool.

Miles of trails cross the ranch, which are ideal for riding, running or hiking. For hunters, there are black-tailed deer, wild boar, quail and wild turkey.

The property includes a 2,900-foot paved airstrip and a helipad.

The ranch includes water rights with seven livestock wells, seven agriculture wells, three domestic wells and seasonal creeks.

The highest points on the property are about 3,400 feet above sea level, and it’s possible to see the Pacific Ocean.

The property is located about a half-hour from the ocean and less than two hours from the San Francisco Bay area. At about 8 miles long and 4 miles at its widest point, it’s the largest landholding in the valley.

The ranch was previously listed for less than $60 million and later for $45 million.

