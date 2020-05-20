Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Sylvester Stallone lists $3M California mansion

Action star's luxurious home sits in golf destination

By FOXBusiness
close
Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran discusses how the housing market and American lifestyle will shift along with coronavirus.video

Housing will rebound from coronavirus: Real estate mogul

Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran discusses how the housing market and American lifestyle will shift along with coronavirus.

Sylvester Stallone has listed his luxurious Coachella Valley, California, mansion for $3.35 million.

Continue Reading Below

The 4,889-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Josh Reef of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Sylvester Stallone’s La Quinta, California home is listed for $3.35 million. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

WALT DISNEY ‘TECHNICOLOR DREAM HOUSE’ LISTED FOR $1M

The La Quinta home was built in 2008 and is located in Country Club of the Desert, a gated community. The city is a popular golfing destination and is also home to several resorts.

The property last changed hands in 2010 for $4.5 million, according to property records. The action star has listed the home for sale at least two other times since then, but he ended up pulling the listings down.

Image 1 of 5

Sylvester Stallone’s La Quinta, California home is listed for $3.35 million. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

KELLY CLARKSON LISTS $10 LOS ANGELES ESTATE: LOOK INSIDE

Stallone’s home includes a double-height living room with a stone fireplace, according to the listing. There are arched doorways, beamed ceilings, a wine room and a kitchen with a large island.

Image 1 of 6

Sylvester Stallone’s La Quinta, California home is listed for $3.35 million. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

BRAVO TV STAR’S CALIFORNIA BEACH HOUSE LISTED FOR $2.7M

The grand master suite includes another fireplace, a disappearing TV and a private terrace. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a walk-in shower and a large tub.

Image 1 of 4

Sylvester Stallone’s La Quinta, California home is listed for $3.35 million. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The half-acre property’s outdoor space includes lush plant life including palms, a pool, spa and terraces. There’s also a small creek that flows along the rear of the property.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE