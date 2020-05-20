Sylvester Stallone lists $3M California mansion

Sylvester Stallone has listed his luxurious Coachella Valley, California, mansion for $3.35 million.

The 4,889-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Josh Reef of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The La Quinta home was built in 2008 and is located in Country Club of the Desert, a gated community. The city is a popular golfing destination and is also home to several resorts.

The property last changed hands in 2010 for $4.5 million, according to property records. The action star has listed the home for sale at least two other times since then, but he ended up pulling the listings down.

Stallone’s home includes a double-height living room with a stone fireplace, according to the listing. There are arched doorways, beamed ceilings, a wine room and a kitchen with a large island.

The grand master suite includes another fireplace, a disappearing TV and a private terrace. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a walk-in shower and a large tub.

The half-acre property’s outdoor space includes lush plant life including palms, a pool, spa and terraces. There’s also a small creek that flows along the rear of the property.

