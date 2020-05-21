Golf legend lists huge Colorado ranch for $40M

A huge Colorado ranch owned by golf legend Greg Norman is on the market for $40 million.

The 11,900-acre Seven Lakes Ranch is located in the White River Valley near Meeker, Colorado – it’s also located near the $45 million ranch Mike Bloomberg reportedly bought recently, which includes a four-hole golf course designed by Norman.

Seven Lakes straddles nearly 2 miles of the White River, which offers top-notch trout fishing, and the property supports many elk and mule deer, making it “one of the finest trophy big game hunting and fishing ranches in Colorado,” according to the listing with Brian Smith of Hall and Hall.

Norman has owned the ranch for more than two decades, using it “as a treasured family retreat,” according to the listing.

The luxurious 13,907-square-foot lodge sits beside one of the ranch’s namesake lakes. The stone and log home includes eight guest suites, a double-sided stone fireplace, bar and incredible views out the wall of windows in the great room.

Of course, the lodge also includes plenty of outdoor gathering spaces, including a large stone patio.

The property also includes various cabins and a saloon/dance hall, as well as operations buildings.

The sprawling ranch’s terrain includes a variety of riverside meadows, aspen groves and mountain parks, according to the listing. It shares 15 miles of boundary with Bureau of Land Management, state and national forest lands. There’s also a small creek, dozens of ponds and, yes, seven mountain lakes.

An internal road network connects all the property’s improvements, and a trail system spreads throughout the terrain.

Seven Lakes is located 20 minutes from Meeker, which has a 6,500-foot airstrip, and 90 minutes from the Steamboat-Hayden airport, according to the listing.

