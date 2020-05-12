Mike Bloomberg buys $45M Colorado ranch from investment firm CEO: report

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg reportedly bought a 4,600-acre Colorado ranch after he dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president.

The businessman and former New York City mayor paid $44.79 million to buy the ranch, called Westlands, from Henry Kravis, co-founder and co-CEO of investment firm KKR, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified sources familiar with the deal.

The property had been listed for $46 million with Hall and Hall. The brokerage declined to confirm any details of the transaction to FOX Business.

Westlands is located outside Meeker, Colorado, in the White River valley in the northwest corner of the state.

The ranch offers private river fishing thanks to its fishery on the north fork of the White River with a variety of pools, islands and confluences. It’s possible to catch multiple 10-15-pound trout in a season, according to the former listing. The property includes more than 5 miles of water between the two forks of the river.

Amenities include a four-hole golf course designed by Greg Norman, a tennis court, a pool, guest quarters and numerous support buildings.

The large owner’s house features rustic style with stone and log finishes plus comforts like multiple fireplaces and an indoor spa.

There's also cattle ranching and equestrian facilities. The lands offer big game and bird hunting, according to the listing.

Bloomberg is no stranger to pricey properties. Real estate records and past reports show that the billionaire owns at least two multimillion-dollar homes in Manhattan's Upper East Side; an upstate New York farmhouse; a Palm Beach County, Florida, estate; a Colorado condo; a London home and a Bermuda estate.

