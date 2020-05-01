$25M Florida hunting plantation offers secluded escape

A 3,150-acre hunting and fishing destination in Florida just went up for sale for $25 million.

Quail Creek Plantation includes a 14-acre lake with largemouth bass, according to the listing with Billy Nash of Nash Luxury. There’s also 400 acres of high-fenced game hunting, four quail courses, dove fields, a tower for continental pheasant and pigeon shoots and clay grounds with two 14-station automated sporting clay courses, a seven-station sub-gauge course and other facilities with the capacity to keep 4,000 birds and 60 dogs on the property.

The sprawling Okeechobee property also includes a 5,000-square-foot owner’s residence, an 8,000-square-foot guest lodge, 11 cabins and staff housing.

The guest lodge is popular for weddings and other events, and the plantation hosts a number of sporting events including the annual Gator Cup clay-shooting tournament which draws more than 700 participants, according to Nash, who is also the host of “Selling Mega Mansions” on the AWE Network. The clay courses are open to the public and is cash-flow positive.

“Quail Creek is a trophy asset like no other,” Nash said. “This is an unprecedented opportunity for someone who covets the sportsman’s lifestyle to own one of the largest tracts of land in Florida.

He also suggested the property could provide a valuable escape amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of what’s occurred over the last few months, I see a dramatic shift of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, who may feel uncomfortable in large cities, acquiring large parcels of land to add to their real estate portfolio,” Nash said.

The southern-style hunting plantation was built by Florida businessman Whit Hudson, who died in 2018. He started with 2,200 acres purchased from a rancher in 1998 and expanded from there, creating an escape from busy Fort Lauderdale. The seller is Hudson’s estate.

“Quail Creek Plantation was a true labor of love for my father,” Steve Hudson said. “It started as a place to escape and entertain friends, then evolved into his second home. Now it’s time for the next chapter in Quail Creek’s history and for an outdoor enthusiast to enjoy this property with friends and family – as we did for more than two decades.”

