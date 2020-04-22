David Beckham buys Miami condo in striking new skyscraper

Soccer star David Beckham recently closed on a full-floor penthouse at a luxurious new Miami skyscraper with amenities that include a rooftop helipad, a bank vault and a 61st-floor pool.

Continue Reading Below

Beckham, who is co-owner of the new MLS team Inter Miami CF, closed on the home in the building One Thousand Museum through his licensing company, Beckham Brand Limited, according to the developers.

LOOK INSIDE THIS LUXURIOUS MIAMI SKYSCRAPER

“With the launch of Inter Miami CF, David and his team are spending significant amounts of time in Miami,” a spokesperson for Beckham said in a written statement. “One Thousand Museum is a very special building and we are excited to join the community there.”

One Thousand Museum was designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid, best known for her works like the London Aquatics Center from the 2012 Olympics, the Michigan State University Broad Art Museum and the Cincinnati Contemporary Arts Center. The skyscraper’s unique design by a world-renowned architect even attracted the attention of a PBS documentary crew during its construction.

WHAT IS DAVID BECKHAM’S NET WORTH?

Prices in the building start at $5 million, though the price of Beckham’s penthouse wasn’t disclosed. The 62-story tower includes 84 homes, each either a half or whole floor. Beckham’s full-floor residence would be about 10,335 square feet, though the interior was still being built out, according to a spokesperson for the developers.

The building includes a plethora of amenities. It’s the only residential building with a private helipad in Miami, and developer Louis Birdman previously told FOX Business that helicopters can taxi residents to an airport or as far as the Bahamas from One Thousand Museum.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There’s also a private dining and event space with seasonal menus, a private beach club located nearby, a house car service, a wellness center with a gym, spa and private treatment rooms, plus the aquatic center on the 61st floor with an infinity pool overlooking the Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach.

The building is so dedicated to amenities and hospitality that it partnered with Forbes Travel Guide to train staff under its five-star rating system.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS