Meet the 10 richest billionaires in Palm Beach in 2020

In total, there are 43 billionaires who live or have homes in Palm Beach

By FOXBusiness
Palm Beach, Fla., residents certainly have plenty of opportunities to rub shoulders with wealth.

Last week, Forbes released its annual list of billionaires, which included 2,095 around the world.

Soon after the website published its list, the Palm Beach Daily News went through all the billionaires to find who had strong ties to Palm Beach.

The 43 people who ended up on the Palm Beach Daily News’ list either live or own property in the area or lease residences “when in town,” the newspaper reported.

However, not everyone on the list had a good year with their wealth. Just like the rest of the world, many of the billionaires saw their wealth decrease in the last year -- specifically in recent months as the coronavirus has taken its toll on the economy.

According to the Palm Beach Daily News, 18 of the 43 billionaires had their wealth decrease from last year. However, 14 billionaires still saw their wealth increase and 11 saw their wealth stay the same, the newspaper reported.

Together, the top 10 richest billionaires who have ties to Palm Beach are worth about $140 billion, according to Forbes’ estimates.

To see the top-ranking billionaires in the area, here are the 10 richest Palm Beach neighbors, according to Forbes and the Palm Beach Daily News.

10. Dan Gilbert

Quicken Loans cofounder Dan Gilbert, 58, reportedly joined the Palm Beach list this year after he bought two houses in Palm Beach, the newspaper reported. The houses together cost $43.25 million.

Gilbert, who owns the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, was tied for 230th place on Forbes’ list and took tenth place on Palm Beach’s list. His wealth was down this year to $6.5 billion from $6.7 billion last year.

9. Robert Kraft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his son New England Patriots President Jonathan Kraft are pictured in 2018. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Forbes’ list, Robert Kraft, 78, the owner of the New England Patriots, took the 211th spot. This year, his wealth was up from $6.5 billion last year to $6.9 billion this year.

According to Realtor.com, Kraft bought land in Palm Beach in 2009, where his winter mansion has since been built.

8. Stephen Ross

Stephen Ross, 79, who owns the Miami Dolphins, was found to be the 185th richest billionaire in the world, according to Forbes. His wealth stayed the same from last year at $7.6 billion.

According to The Real Deal, Ross has two properties in Palm Beach. He bought one in 2002 and the other in 2015.

7. Abigail Johnson

Abigail Johnson has been the CEO of Fidelity Investments since 2014. (Fidelity)

Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson, 58, was estimated to be worth $10.8 billion this year -- though she was worth $15.8 billion last year. She tied for 124th place on Forbes’ list.

6. Kenneth C. Griffin

Citadel CEO Kenneth Griffin, 51, saw his wealth increase from $11.7 billion last year to $12.1 billion this year. He was also at the 100th place on Forbes’ list.

Griffin first bought property in Palm Beach in 2012, The Real Deal reported last year. Today, Griffin has invested at least $350 million into his Palm Beach properties, according to the real estate website.

5. Carl Icahn

Carl Icahn, 84, who founded Icahn Enterprises, lost some wealth from last year. According to Forbes, he was estimated to be worth $13.8 billion this year but was worth $17.4 billion last year. He took 78th place on Forbes’ list of billionaires.

4. Thomas Peterffy

American-Hungarian businessman Thomas Peterffy, 75, was the 73rd richest billionaire on Forbes’ list this year, estimated to be worth $14.3 billion. Last year, he was worth $17.1 billion.

Peterffy actually lives in Palm Beach, according to Money. Forbes reported that Peterffy also owns more than 500,000 acres of timberland, mostly in Florida.

3. Leonard Lauder

Leonard Lauder, 87, the former CEO of the Estee Lauder Company, is estimated to be worth $14.6 billion -- the same as last year. He is the 70th richest person on Forbes’ list.

According to Architectural Design, Leonard owns a Palm Beach house that his mother Estee had previously owned.

2. Stephen Schwarzman

The Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman, 73, is worth $15.4 billion this year, up from $13.2 billion. On Forbes’ list, Schwarzman is in 64th place.

Though Schwarzman lives in New York City, he has a vacation home in Palm Beach, according to The Wall Street Journal.

1. Julia Koch

Julia Koch is pictured in 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Julia Koch and her family are the wealthiest people with ties to Palm Beach and take the 18th spot on Forbes’ list of billionaires.

Koch, 57, is the widow of David Koch, and is worth $38.2 billion this year -- which is down from $50.5 billion last year. She lives in New York City, according to Forbes, but still has an estate in Palm Beach that she and her husband bought in 1998 and renovated over the years, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

