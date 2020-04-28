Home on Florida's Fisher Island set for no-reserve auction

A condo on the island that’s home to America’s wealthiest ZIP code is up heading to the auction block with no reserve.

The home was last listed for $23.9 million. Now it’s a rare opportunity to join the exclusive posh community on Florida’s Fisher Island for a potential bargain price.

The 8,242-square-foot furnished home includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath, plus another 4,221 square feet of outdoor space, according to the listing with Platinum Luxury Auctions. It was originally built in 1992 but was fully renovated this year with fresh, modern finishes and fixtures throughout.

The home also includes comforts like a full bar in the living room, a wine closet and tasting room, drop-down TV screens, home automation and wraparound terraces with views of Miami Beach and the Atlantic Ocean, according to Platinum.

The property also offers access to the amenities of Fisher Island, which is located just south of Miami Beach and accessible only by private ferry, yacht or helicopter.

The island is home to the Fisher Island Club, which includes a nine-hole golf course, numerous tennis courts and a spa. There are also eight restaurants, two deep-water marinas and a private sandy beach.

There are just 800 residences on the island. Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Mel Brooks have lived on the island, as have a number of tennis greats including Boris Becker and Caroline Wozniacki.

There’s no shortage of perks living in such a well-off community. Earlier this month, The Miami Herald reported the island had purchased coronavirus tests for everyone who lives or works on the island.

