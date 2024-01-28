Working class will vote for Biden over Trump, UAW president argues

The president of the United Auto Workers (UAW) claimed Sunday that an overwhelming majority of working-class Americans will side with "the truth" and support President Biden over former President Trump for the White House in 2024,

UAW President Shawn Fain made the argument during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation" that union members and the working class at large will side with Biden because he stands for the working class, while Trump does not.

"I believe the overwhelming majority of UAW members and working-class people, when the facts and the truth are put in front of them, will support Joe Biden for president," Fain said.

Fain said Biden’s history of "serving the working class and fighting for the working class" are reasons why he believes they will support the Democrat, arguing that the working class is a blind spot for Trump.

UAW PRESIDENT ENDORSES BIDEN, CLAIMS TRUMP ‘DOESN’T CARE ABOUT THE AMERICAN WORKER'

"Donald Trump has a history of serving himself and standing for the billionaire class," Fain said. "And that’s contrary to everything that working-class people stand for."

Last week, the UAW endorsed Biden, who notably stood on the UAW picket line in Michigan in the fall during their strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

TEAMSTERS UNION PRESIDENT DESCRIBES ‘MATTER-OF-FACT’ MEETING WITH TRUMP: ‘WE PUT OUR CARDS ON THE TABLE’

Meanwhile, Sean O’Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, met with Trump at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate last week. They are expected to meet again this week for a roundtable discussion, which Biden is also invited to, as the union has yet to make an endorsement.

Fain, however, went further on Sunday and said he does not anticipate Trump garnering the support of any American union.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I can’t fathom any union would support Donald Trump for president," he said.