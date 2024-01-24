UAW president endorses Biden, claims Trump 'doesn't care about the American worker'

The United Auto Workers endorsed President Biden on Wednesday as the Democrat incumbent battles against former President Trump for support from key labor groups.

Biden, who notably stood on the UAW picket line in Michigan back in the fall during their strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, addressed the union on Wednesday.

"Joe Biden bet on the American worker, while Donald Trump blamed the American worker," UAW President Shawn Fain said as the group caps its three-day gathering in Washington, D.C., to map out its political priorities. "We need to know who's going to sit in the most powerful seat in the world and us win as a united working class. So if our endorsements must be earned, Joe Biden has earned it."

Fain attacked Trump as a "scab," slang for someone who refuses to join a union. In Tuesday's New Hampshire Republican primary, Trump earned 64% support from voters without a college degree, according to the Fox News Voter Analysis.

"Donald Trump is a billionaire and that's who he represents," Fain said. "If Donald Trump ever worked in an auto plant, he wouldn't be a UAW member, he'd be a company man trying to squeeze the American worker," Fain said earlier. "Donald Trump stands against everything we stand for as a union, as a society. When you go back to our core issues: wages, retirement, health care and our time, that's what this election's about."

"In 2019, our members were out there holding the line at GM on a national strike for 40 days. Trump was the sitting president. And I want to show you a picture of what Trump said and what actions he took to help the American auto workers striking at GM when he was president," Fain said. "He said nothing. He did nothing. Not a damn thing, because he doesn't care about the American worker."

BIDEN BAILS OUT 74K STUDENT LOAN BORROWERS WITH $5B IN CANCELED DEBT

Fain also denied the race had anything to do with "this bulls*** about age," saying the election is about, "our best at taking back power for the working class."

In addressing union members earlier, Fain spoke out strongly against the "billionaire class."

UAW PRESIDENT SEES 'NO POINT' IN MEETING TRUMP: 'HE SERVES A BILLIONAIRE CLASS'

"The American people stand with us because they understand that our movement is fighting for every last working class American. Everything we do as a union must be about taking back our power as a working class. That's what being UAW really means. It means being strategic, clear and aggressive in our mission to win for workers everywhere," Fain said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I kept my commitment to be the most pro-union president ever," Biden said. "I'm proud you have my back. Let me just say, I'm honored to have your back and you have mine. That's a deal."