Teamsters union president describes 'matter-of-fact' meeting with Trump: 'We put our cards on the table'

The president of the Teamsters revealed the outcome of his "matter-of-fact" meeting with former President Donald Trump as the union has yet to endorse a candidate for the 2024 election.

Sean O’Brien, the President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Wednesday, that his meeting with the former president was "fine" and that the union put their "cards on the table."

"He claimed he was, you know, 100%, supportive of unions, but historically, obviously, take a look back and there's certain issues that we have with him," O’Brien said.



Trump privately met with O’Brien less than two weeks before the Iowa caucuses, where the former U.S. president and current leading Republican nominee scored a record-setting victory.



In a post on "X," O’Brien thanked the former president for taking the time to listen to "Teamsters’ top priorities."

The Teamsters' chief stressed that there was "a lot of dialogue" about the alleged complaints Trump received from former employees regarding his reluctance to pay them.



O’Brien told host Neil Cavuto that Trump assured him that "he’s pro-worker, pro-creating jobs," a sentiment that the former president touted throughout his tenure in the White House.

"One thing that we are good at, regardless of who wins this presidential election, we are going to be a conscience to any candidate, whether we support them or not, to remind them of what they said and what they are doing," O’Brien explained.

O’Brien vowed to do his "due diligence" before endorsing a candidate for the 2024 election.

"Look, I'm not speaking for any other union. I'm speaking for the Teamsters union," O’Brien expressed.

"We're not going to be influenced by any pressure to endorse one candidate or the other. You know, we understand that, you know, there's a lot of pressure out there to make an endorsement. We're going to do what we have historically done," he stated.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report