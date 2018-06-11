Stephen Sorace

Chapwood Unveils New Cost-of-Living Index
Chapwood Investments recently announced the release of the Chapwood Index, which showed that the government has been underreporting the real cost-of-living increases through the consumer price index.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chapwood Investments recently announced the release of the Chapwood Index, which showed that the government has been underreporting the real cost-of-living increases through the consumer price index.
Shares of Career Education tumbled after the company said it has been asked to prove why 10 of its colleges should not lose their accreditation.
Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) announced that senior vice president and chief technology officer Neil Day will be resigning from his position, effective July 10, in order to spend more time with his family.
Kia Motors is recalling Rio car models from the years 2006 to 2008 due to the potential cracking of the front passenger seat sensor mat.
J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) shares plummeted Tuesday in the wake of the sudden departure of the retailer’s president, Michael Francis, which was announced on Monday.
ExxonMobil announced it will be moving employees from its facilities in Virginia and Ohio to its campus currently under construction in Houston.
Shares of ImmunoGen Inc. lost steam in afternoon trading on Monday but were up as much as 7.7% earlier in the session on news that the company saw improvements in the safety of an investigational treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Cutting your energy costs can be tough, especially while trying to stay cool during the summer. Here are five ways of reducing your energy bill that won’t reduce your comfort.