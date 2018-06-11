Stephen Sorace

Stephen Sorace

Latest from Stephen Sorace

Chapwood Unveils New Cost-of-Living Index

Chapwood Investments recently announced the release of the Chapwood Index, which showed that the government has been underreporting the real cost-of-living increases through the consumer price index.

Shutterfly SVP and CTO Resigns

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) announced that senior vice president and chief technology officer Neil Day will be resigning from his position, effective July 10, in order to spend more time with his family.

Kia Recalls Certain Rio Models

Kia Motors is recalling Rio car models from the years 2006 to 2008 due to the potential cracking of the front passenger seat sensor mat.

ImmunoGen Sees Promise in Modified Dosing of Lymphoma Drug

Shares of ImmunoGen Inc. lost steam in afternoon trading on Monday but were up as much as 7.7% earlier in the session on news that the company saw improvements in the safety of an investigational treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.