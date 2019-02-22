Clashes at Venezuelan border as Maduro withholds humanitarian aid

The woman who hopes to be the first female president of Venezuela said there’s no turning back as the people confront embattled President Nicolás Maduro’s army at the border.

"As we speak, thousands of courageous citizens are moving to our border with Brazil and Colombia. They are overcoming obstacles and being threatened,” María Corina Machado said during an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Trish Regan Thursday. “Because as you have said, this is a society that's desperate because of a lack of food and medicine.”

Pemon Indians and the Venezuelan National Guard clashed leaving two dead and dozens injured last week. This was just one day after Maduro closed down the border and withheld humanitarian aid from the Venezuelan citizens.

The famous anti-Maduro activist Machado said that Maduro is willing to do anything, even sacrifice his own people, to keep the country at status quo.

"This is not a conventional dictatorship. We are facing a criminal state. That means they are willing to do anything to stop Venezuela from moving ahead," she said.

Machado also noted that the United States' involvement in the fight for freedom, as well as the aid that they are so desperately trying to get into the hands of Venezuelan citizens, has been crucial to regime change in the Latin American country.

"On behalf of my fellow citizens, thank you for your generosity and solidarity,” she said. “As well as support, bipartisan support, of the U.S. Congress. From the Trump administration that has spoken clearly about the need to get rid of socialism, corruption and crime in our hemisphere."