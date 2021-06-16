Varney: Why should Putin give anything to Biden?

In his latest ‘My Take,’ Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses the Biden-Putin summit, arguing it’s in America’s interest to stop the hacks from Russia.

STUART VARNEY: Why should Vladimir Putin give anything to Joe Biden?

Holding the important cards, Putin comes to the summit from a position of power. He runs the hacking business. He has already helped our enemies, like Iran, and he doesn’t have to worry about voters back home. In fact, he’s better off with America as the enemy! That plays very well with the nationalists back home. Advantage Putin!

BIDEN, PUTIN SUMMIT: 'CALCULATED MISTAKES' WILL BE VIEWED AS WEAKNESS, GEN. JACK KEANE SAYS

And President Biden? We are told the White House is "playing down expectations". No wonder. He’s already given Putin his pipeline. He’s already given way on arms control. And they are surely still laughing at his statement that climate is our greatest security threat!

Nobody should be happy about this.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Vital industries, food and energy, have been hacked and shut down by Russians. It is in America‘s vital interests that this be stopped.

That’s what the summit will be judged on.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS