Varney: This is not your father's Democratic Party

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued the Democrat Party has split.

STUART VARNEY: We are watching a test of strength for the "new" Democrat Party.

I say "new" because this is not your father's party. It is Bernie Sanders’ party. It is AOC's party. It has gone way to the left.

Now, it is crunch time. There is supposed to be a vote today on the $1 trillion "hard infrastructure" bill. It has got support from Republicans and Democrats alike, but the left says, "No!"

Pramila Jayapal leads the progressive caucus. Last night she repeated her "vote no" position. Infrastructure may go down to defeat because of the power of the far-left.

What the progressives really want is the $3.5 trillion deal and that seems to be in trouble, too.

Last night, Senator Manchin called it "fiscal insanity."

He went on:

"I cannot and will not support trillions in spending or an all-or-nothing approach that ignores the brutal fiscal situation our nation faces!"

That is a strong "no" on $3.5 trillion. The Democrats cannot afford a single "no" vote.

So, at this point, both the one and three and a half trillion deals look very shaky.

It is the left's fault. If they had not pushed for the whole enchilada, the entire free-everything plan, the Democrats could have passed a roads and bridges bill, with some added education and climate spending. But no. They had to have it all.

So, they have split the party and they have badly damaged the President's agenda. Such is the power of the socialists in the "new" Democrat Party.

We are watching this hour by hour... We are watching a president and a party scrambling to govern.