Varney: Biden should remember pocketbook issues rule elections

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued the Biden team is in serious political trouble due to its economic policies.

STUART VARNEY: Back in the Clinton era, one of his campaign officials coined the expression: "It’s the economy, stupid." Meaning, pocketbook issues rule elections.

Clinton learned the lesson and won twice.

President Biden should take note because he is fast losing support for his economic performance – it’s dramatic.

VARNEY ON GREEN AGENDA: BIDEN TEAM WALKING INTO YET ANOTHER CRISIS

Look at this: he's down among Democrats and Republicans. With Independents, his support has plummeted. Down 15 points in a month. You can't win an election without the Independents.

Overall on the economy, he's now way underwater, only 39% approval.

And if you zero in on specific concerns, inflation tops the list -- 87% are extremely, or very concerned about rising prices!

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It’s time the Democrats learned that inflation hurts working people more than anyone else. Rising prices are wiping out wage gains and everybody, except the socialists realize it!

One more poll related to an election that’s coming up next month.

It’s now a dead heat between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin in the race for governor of Virginia.

Although education is the driving issue, this is terrible news for the Biden presidency. He won Virginia by 10 points.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He has no answer to the inflation problem. In fact, his inability to deal with the supply chain crisis is making inflation worse.

He has no answer to the education crisis: his pals in the teachers' union have really hurt public education.

The Biden-Harris team is in serious political trouble. And there's still more than three years to go.