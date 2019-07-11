Need a brave Democrat to say the left is totally out of line: Varney

I guess you could say its desperation: Beto O'Rourke, desperate for support, appeals for the minority vote. He wallows in guilt.

Continue Reading Below

I don't think a racial guilt trip is a good campaign strategy. Beto is not doing very well anyway -- his decline started when he demanded the removal of all border walls or barriers! Now this self-flagellation over white supremacy is not likely to start his campaign's recovery.

Could it be that Beto is symptomatic of a bursting leftist bubble? He may be the canary in the coal mine. An early signal that the public is not buying the wild policies that so many candidates are pushing.

For example, open borders. I find it very hard to believe that allowing everybody in gets much support. But that is the left's position: let 'em all in. And no deportations once they're here. Am I wrong on this? When push comes to shove, will America say yes to an open border? I don't think so.

And how about this: In the debates, ten candidates raised their hands and promised to pay all the medical expenses and health care costs of all illegals. How’s that going to go down with native-born Americans who don't get it "free."

Advertisement

And while we're on the subject of health care, I can't believe Middle America wants private health insurance taken away, and replaced with government care! Again, am I wrong on this?

It’s surely time for a reality check, but where is the brave Democrat who will stand up and say the left is totally out of line, that these policies just won’t fly on the national stage? Haven’t heard that voice yet.

But I believe it’s coming and when it does the leftist bubble will burst.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Last point: the next debates take place in Detroit at the end of this month. CNN hosts. They’ve changed the rules: “There will be no show of hands or one-word, down-the-line questions." Clearly, they're worried. Trump-hating CNN doesn't want candidates locked into far-left positions like open borders, medical benefits for illegals or white supremacy guilt trips.