'World Cup winners now firmly in Democrats' camp:' Varney

Another sport has been politicized: women's soccer. The World Cup winners are now firmly in the Democrats' camp. Whether all the team members are OK with this, we don't know: but captain Megan Rapinoe has done most of the talking and she really can't stand our president.

What a shame. I watched Team USA play brilliant soccer. They won. And they deserved to win. But I didn't enjoy the politics. In the back of my mind, I didn't want to deal with the team captain's use of an obscenity when she refused a visit to the White House. I just want to watch the game. It’s not the point of view I object to. It’s the hijacking of a great sporting achievement for political purposes.

The left feels differently. They want to infect every aspect of our lives. Now that the victorious team is back in America, Ms. Rapinoe has a big platform. CNN gave her a prime-time interview with Anderson Cooper. She told him she wants “meaningful conversations that can really affect change in Washington." She has a political agenda.

The Democrats have jumped on it. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer used the team to push for equal pay for women. Enhancing a favorite 2020 democrat theme.

The team may visit Capitol Hill. Rapinoe wants to meet Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but not President Trump. It’s a take-over: Rapinoe has made a gift of the World Cup to the left!

I think the team represents America, all of us. Not some of us. All of us. Partisan politics does not unite. It divides.

What a shame. They are a great team.