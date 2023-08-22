Expand / Collapse search
US approves $12B arms package for Poland including Apache helicopters

The proposed $12 billion arms package for Poland includes 96 Apache attack helicopters plus equipment and ammunition

The U.S. is giving the green light to Poland for a potential $12 billion purchase of Apache attack helicopters as the NATO ally seeks to bolster its defense capabilities and deter further aggression by Russia.

The State Department on Tuesday announced its approval of Poland’s potential purchase of 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and related equipment for $12 billion. The prospective arms sale contains not only the helicopters but also equipment like radars, spare engines and night vision sensors. It would also provide ammunition, including 1,844 Hellfire missiles, 508 Stinger missiles, 460 Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles and 7,650 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems.

Congress could technically vote to block the arms package in the wake of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s (DSCA) notification, although that’s unlikely given Poland’s status as a key NATO ally. The DSCA announcement noted that the proposed arms sale "will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

US APPROVES POLAND’S BID TO BUY $10 BILLION IN HIMARS, AMMUNITION

Apache Helicopter Hellfire Shoot

The proposed arms package for Poland includes AH-64E Apache helicopters and Hellfire missiles like those pictured during the U.S. Army's 16th Combat Aviation Brigade during an exercise at Yakima Training Center, Wash. on Jan. 24, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade/DVIDS)

The agency said that the package "will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations." It added that Poland "will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces." 

Furthermore, the DSCA noted that the proposed sale "will not alter the basic military balance in the region" and that there "will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale."

EXPERT WARNS US OVER CHINA FLASHING MILITARY CAPABILITIES: ‘READY’ FOR WAR

Apache Helicopter Nap of the Earth

An AH-64E Apache helicopter assigned to Alpha Troop, 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade flies above the Nisqually River near Yelm, Wash. on Jul. 18, 2023. This is a maneuver called nap of the Earth where aircrews practice using th (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade/DVIDS)

In May, the U.S. and Poland announced an interim deal to deliver eight Apaches to Poland and train members of the Polish Armed Forces on its operation and maintenance in advance of the 96-helicopter contract being signed and formalized.

"We have an agreement on eight helicopters. They will arrive in Poland when Polish soldiers — pilots and technicians — have been trained. However, I will say cautiously that we are unlikely to complete the training this year," Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said at the time. "Apaches are great weapons and indeed give us an advantage to the army that owns these helicopters."

CHINA TO BAN IMPORTS AND EXPORTS BY LOCKHEED, RAYTHEON OVER TAIWAN ARMS SALES

Apache Helicopter Live Fire Training

AH-64D and AH-64A Apache helicopters from the U.S. Army and the Hellenic Armed Forces participated in the live fire exercise, demonstrating the ability to mass precision fires as part of a multinational team. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand/DVIDS)

Poland is expected to become the fifth NATO member to operate the Apache, joining the U.S., United Kingdom, Greece and the Netherlands. Other countries operating the Apache include Japan, South Korea and Taiwan in addition to Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. 

Apache helicopters are made by Boeing’s defense division at a facility in Mesa, Arizona. In March 2023, Boeing announced a new $1.9 billion contract award to build 184 AH-64E Apaches for the U.S. Army and foreign governments, including Australia, which became the 18th country to select the Apache for attack helicopter.

Lockheed Martin would also serve as a principal contractor for this arms sale as it makes some of the equipment for the Apache, including its sensors and targeting systems in addition to weaponry like Hellfire missiles and Joint Air to Ground Missiles.