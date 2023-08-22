US approves $12B arms package for Poland including Apache helicopters

The U.S. is giving the green light to Poland for a potential $12 billion purchase of Apache attack helicopters as the NATO ally seeks to bolster its defense capabilities and deter further aggression by Russia.

The State Department on Tuesday announced its approval of Poland’s potential purchase of 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and related equipment for $12 billion. The prospective arms sale contains not only the helicopters but also equipment like radars, spare engines and night vision sensors. It would also provide ammunition, including 1,844 Hellfire missiles, 508 Stinger missiles, 460 Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles and 7,650 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems.

Congress could technically vote to block the arms package in the wake of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s (DSCA) notification, although that’s unlikely given Poland’s status as a key NATO ally. The DSCA announcement noted that the proposed arms sale "will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

The agency said that the package "will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations." It added that Poland "will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces."

Furthermore, the DSCA noted that the proposed sale "will not alter the basic military balance in the region" and that there "will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale."

In May, the U.S. and Poland announced an interim deal to deliver eight Apaches to Poland and train members of the Polish Armed Forces on its operation and maintenance in advance of the 96-helicopter contract being signed and formalized.

"We have an agreement on eight helicopters. They will arrive in Poland when Polish soldiers — pilots and technicians — have been trained. However, I will say cautiously that we are unlikely to complete the training this year," Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said at the time. "Apaches are great weapons and indeed give us an advantage to the army that owns these helicopters."

Poland is expected to become the fifth NATO member to operate the Apache, joining the U.S., United Kingdom, Greece and the Netherlands. Other countries operating the Apache include Japan, South Korea and Taiwan in addition to Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Apache helicopters are made by Boeing’s defense division at a facility in Mesa, Arizona. In March 2023, Boeing announced a new $1.9 billion contract award to build 184 AH-64E Apaches for the U.S. Army and foreign governments, including Australia, which became the 18th country to select the Apache for attack helicopter.

