Trump or Harris? Billionaires divided in 2024 presidential race

America's most successful entrepreneurs are not letting up in their competitions, whether it be the space race or the next tech breakthrough – but the 2024 presidential race is the latest billionaire battleground.

A number of high-profile billionaires have been outspoken and spending heavily in support of their respective chosen candidate, and they are split over whether former President Trump or Vice President Harris would make a better commander-in-chief.

Here are some of the big names backing each candidate:

Trump supporters

Bill Ackman – Founder and CEO, Pershing Square Capital

Marc Andreessen – Co-founder, Andreessen Horowitz

Elon Musk – CEO of Tesla, founder of Neuralink, The Boring Co., SpaceX, X, xAI

David Sacks - Co-founder, Craft Ventures

Tyler Winklevoss and Cameron Winklevoss – Co-founders, Gemini crypto exchange

Harris supporters

Michael Bloomberg – Co-founder, Bloomberg L.P.

Mark Cuban – "Shark Tank" investor, Dallas Mavericks owner

Reid Hoffman – Co-founder, LinkedIn

Taylor Swift – Global pop star

While some billionaires have used their voices and funds to support their choice this election season, other notable names have either remained mum or made it clear they will not be picking sides publicly.

Not endorsing

Warren Buffett – Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway

Leon Cooperman – Chairman and CEO, Omega Family Office

Jamie Dimon – Chairman and CEO, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mark Zuckerberg - Founder and CEO, Meta Platforms

While several billionaires have made headlines during the election cycle, most are more subtle about their views.

But according to Forbes, which tracks the moves and net worth of the world's wealthiest people, Harris is favored by billionaires. The outlet said records show 83 billionaires are backing the Democrat, compared to 52 supporting Trump.

