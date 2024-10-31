Trump or Harris? Billionaires divided in 2024 presidential race

Independent Institute senior fellow Judy Shelton discusses whether Elon Musks big idea to rein in government spending can work on Cavuto: Coast to Coast.
America's most successful entrepreneurs are not letting up in their competitions, whether it be the space race or the next tech breakthrough – but the 2024 presidential race is the latest billionaire battleground.
A number of high-profile billionaires have been outspoken and spending heavily in support of their respective chosen candidate, and they are split over whether former President Trump or Vice President Harris would make a better commander-in-chief.
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are shown on screen in the spin room during the presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)
Here are some of the big names backing each candidate:
Trump supporters
Bill Ackman – Founder and CEO, Pershing Square Capital
William "Bill" Ackman, founder and chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP, speaks during a presentation in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2012. (Scott Eells/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)
Marc Andreessen – Co-founder, Andreessen Horowitz
Marc Andreessen, co-founder and general partner of Andreessen Horowitz, speaks during the TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2016 Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (Getty Images)
Elon Musk – CEO of Tesla, founder of Neuralink, The Boring Co., SpaceX, X, xAI
Elon Musk on stage before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)
David Sacks - Co-founder, Craft Ventures
David Sacks speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2016 at Pier 48 on September 13, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch / Getty Images)
Tyler Winklevoss and Cameron Winklevoss – Co-founders, Gemini crypto exchange
Entrepreneurs Tyler Winklevoss and Cameron Winklevoss discuss bitcoin with Maria Bartiromo during FOX Business' "Wall Street Week" at FOX Studios on December 11, 2017 in New York City. ((Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) / Getty Images)
Harris supporters
Michael Bloomberg – Co-founder, Bloomberg L.P.
Michael R. Bloomberg speaks at the Global Renewables Summit, co-hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Global Renewables Alliance on September 24, 2024 in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bloomberg Philanthropies / Getty Images)
Mark Cuban – "Shark Tank" investor, Dallas Mavericks owner
Businessman and television personality Mark Cuban addresses a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris October 17, 2024 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. (Andy Manis/Getty Images / Getty Images)
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, in Austin, Texas, on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)
Reid Hoffman – Co-founder, LinkedIn
Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn Corp., speaks during the Bridge Forum in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)
Taylor Swift – Global pop star
Taylor Swift (Getty Images / Getty Images)
While some billionaires have used their voices and funds to support their choice this election season, other notable names have either remained mum or made it clear they will not be picking sides publicly.
Not endorsing
Jeff Bezos - Founder, Amazon.com
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks during the Leaders' Action on Forests and Land-use event at the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Picture date: Tuesday November 2, 2021. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images)
Warren Buffett – Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway
Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., plays bridge at an event on the sidelines of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., on Sunday, May 6, 2019. (Photographer: Houston Cofield/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)
Leon Cooperman – Chairman and CEO, Omega Family Office
Omega Family Office Chairman and CEO Leon Cooperman (Fox Business)
Jamie Dimon – Chairman and CEO, JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., speaks during an Economic Club of New York (ECNY) event in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)
Mark Zuckerberg - Founder and CEO, Meta Platforms
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., during the Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)
While several billionaires have made headlines during the election cycle, most are more subtle about their views.
But according to Forbes, which tracks the moves and net worth of the world's wealthiest people, Harris is favored by billionaires. The outlet said records show 83 billionaires are backing the Democrat, compared to 52 supporting Trump.
