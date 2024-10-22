Expand / Collapse search
Bill Gates
Billionaire Bill Gates gave $50 million to back Kamala Harris for president: report

Microsoft titan one of 81 billionaires reportedly backing the vice president

Bill Gates privately said he had donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization supporting Kamala Harris, the New York Times reported, citing three people briefed on the matter.

The Microsoft co-founder's donation to Future Forward, the main outside fundraising group for Harris, was meant to stay under-wraps, the outlet reported.

Gates has not publicly endorsed a presidential candidate in the past, but had previously praised Harris when she became the Democratic nominee, saying that it was "great" there was somebody younger running.

MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 427.51 +8.73 +2.08%

The NYT, citing a private phone call, said that Gates has expressed reservations about a Trump presidency, but shared that he would work with either candidate.

BILL GATES NO LONGER AMONG 10 WEALTHIEST BILLIONAIRES IN THE WORLD

Bill Gates

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, during the EEI 2023 event in Austin, Texas.  (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The outlet reported that Gates had talked about his pro-Harris donation with Mike Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor, who had considered a similarly sized gift. 

BILLIONAIRES FOR HARRIS: BUT THE PEOPLE WANT TRUMP (THE BILLIONAIRE)

The donation from Gates comes after a Forbes analysis found 81 billionaires are backing Harris, compared to the 50 billionaires supporting Trump.

kamala harris

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the American Federation of Teachers' 88th National Convention in July. (Montinique Monroe/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Harris boasts supporters include LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank

Trump's backers include Tesla CEO Elon Musk and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.

FOX Business has reached out to the Gates Foundation and Future Forward for comment.