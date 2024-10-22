Billionaire Bill Gates gave $50 million to back Kamala Harris for president: report

Bill Gates privately said he had donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization supporting Kamala Harris, the New York Times reported, citing three people briefed on the matter.

The Microsoft co-founder's donation to Future Forward, the main outside fundraising group for Harris, was meant to stay under-wraps, the outlet reported.

Gates has not publicly endorsed a presidential candidate in the past, but had previously praised Harris when she became the Democratic nominee, saying that it was "great" there was somebody younger running.

The NYT, citing a private phone call, said that Gates has expressed reservations about a Trump presidency, but shared that he would work with either candidate.

The outlet reported that Gates had talked about his pro-Harris donation with Mike Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor, who had considered a similarly sized gift.

The donation from Gates comes after a Forbes analysis found 81 billionaires are backing Harris, compared to the 50 billionaires supporting Trump.

Harris boasts supporters include LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

Trump's backers include Tesla CEO Elon Musk and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.

FOX Business has reached out to the Gates Foundation and Future Forward for comment.