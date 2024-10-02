Billionaire says he feels 'sorry' for Tim Walz in posts reacting to VP debate

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman didn’t hold his tongue while watching the CBS Vice Presidential Debate on Tuesday night.

The founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management made a series of X posts explaining why he thinks Republican nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, outperformed Democratic nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"JD Vance is whip smart, measured, unflappable and fair and respectful to Walz. What’s not to like?" Ackman initially reacted.

"I find myself feeling sorry for [Walz]. He seems like a nice guy, but in way over his head to be second in line to run the country. A bit of a buffoon, but in a good way. A kind man that will get his face ripped off in a negotiation," his second post on X reads.

"Not someone that I want making consequential decisions for all Americans."

Walz and Vance took the same stage for their first and only vice presidential debate this election cycle, when the pair had a handful of fiery clashes over top voter concerns.

The candidates sparred – and sometimes agreed – on their plans to address issues such as the ongoing war raging in the Middle East, immigration, abortion laws and their respective tickets' economic records. Amid the 90-minute debate, Vance and Walz had a handful of clashes, including moderators turning off Vance's microphone.

Ackman wrote that Tuesday night’s debate served as a "clear reference check" on presidential frontrunners Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, "and their ability to identify and recruit talent."

"You can judge the quality of a leader by the talent and intelligence of their direct reports. Strong leaders hire team members that are smarter than they are. Weak leaders hire weak direct reports. They don’t want to be outshone by the people they employ," Ackman’s third X post says.

"You have to give [Trump] credit for choosing JD Vance even though Vance was initially critical of him."

Fox News’ latest September polling shows Harris edges former President Trump by two points in a head-to-head matchup, as more voters see Harris as the candidate who will help the middle class, Hispanics and independents swing in her direction.

On Wednesday, both vice presidential candidates will continue their campaigns in swing states as Vance visits Michigan and Walz heads to Pennsylvania.

