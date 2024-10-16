Elon Musk gives $75M to pro-Trump super PAC, hits road in Pennsylvania

Elon Musk donated $75 million to his super PAC supporting former President Trump, and is hitting the road in Pennsylvania to deliver a series of free talks.



"Tomorrow night through Monday, I will be giving a series of talks throughout Pennsylvania," Musk wrote early Wednesday on X. "If you’d like to attend one of my talks, there’s no attendance fee. You just need to have signed our petition supporting free speech & right to bear arms & have voted in this election."

"To clarify, you need have voted in Pennsylvania," Musk added.

Musk is offering the talks less than a week before the Oct. 21 deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania, considered a crucial battleground in the 2024 election.

Musk responded to a post by the account America, a PAC the billionaire tech entrepreneur founded to "support candidates who champion Secure Borders, Sensible Spending, Safe Cities, Fair Justice System, Free Speech and Self-Protection."

According to Federal Elections Commission (FEC) filings on Tuesday, Musk was the sole donor to the America PAC, making approximately $75 million in contributions from July to the end of September. Over that three-month period, the PAC Musk founded spent around $72 million, according to those FEC disclosures.

The world's richest man, who said he voted for former Democratic presidential candidates including Joe Biden in the past, endorsed Trump this summer following the first assassination attempt on the 45th president on July 13.

Musk also joined Trump the first time the Republican presidential nominee returned to the scene for a comeback rally in Butler, Pa., this month.

The America PAC set a goal to get 1 million voters across Pennsylvania and the other swing states of Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina to sign a petition in support of the First and Second Amendments by Oct. 21.



"Sign our petition in defense of YOUR Constitutional rights to Free Speech & Bear Arms!" Musk's pro-Trump PAC wrote on X earlier this month. "For each registered swing state voter you refer that signs the petition, you get $47!

Trump would become the 47th president if he wins the election on Nov. 5.

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as well as the majority owner of the social media platform X, is now considered a Republican mega-donor thanks to his massive contributions to the America PAC. Other Republican mega-donors include banking heir Timothy Mellon and casino billionaire Miriam Adelson, Reuters reported.