Stuart Varney: Why is Harvard hiring failures to teach elites?

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Harvard hiring Lori Lightfoot and Bill de Blasio to lecture students about media relations and leadership, arguing the former Democratic mayors of Chicago and New York City are shining examples of how not to run a big city or handle the press.

STUART VARNEY: What's with Harvard, supposedly the most prestigious university in the country?

It has hired the former mayors of failing big cities, to teach the elites how to run a city.

Lori Lightfoot ran Chicago for four years. During that time, crime rose 42%. Morale in city government cratered.

Lightfoot fought with just about everyone, including the media.

At one point, she said she wouldn't take questions from white reporters and eventually stopped holding press conferences altogether.

Reportedly she will lecture on how to handle the media, and how to run a city.

Bill de Blasio was the mayor of New York City for 8 years. It was not a great time for the Big Apple.

Riots, escalating crime, and failing schools. By the end of his term, he was practically run out of town.

His effort to run for the presidency collapsed within days.

So what does he do? He goes to Harvard to teach leadership and public service.

Let me take the cynical view.

Perhaps Harvard hired Lightfoot and de Blasio to teach how "not" to run a city. How "not" to handle the media.

Why else would they hire failures?

They could certainly enlighten their students about the failure of far-left, "woke" policies or defund the police.

That would be their real value. Teach the lessons of failure.

I doubt that Harvard sees it that way, but the students might.

After all, if Harvard is to educate our future leaders, they ought to have a good idea of what went wrong in the past.

But you know how it is, the left will always claim to be on the side of truth and justice, even when they are obviously not.

