Dozens of Chicago-area gas stations forced to slash hours over crime surge

Hammond, Indiana city leaders will require the gas stations to close from midnight to 5 a.m., according to the measure

An Indiana town is requiring gas stations to close overnight in response to an uptick in violent crime across the city.

City leaders in Hammond, 25 miles south of Chicago, voted 7-2 Monday in favor of requiring the gas stations to close between midnight and 5 a.m., FOX Chicago reported. 

The measure will impact 37 gas stations. City leaders said violent crime – often involving firearms – have occurred at gas stations late at night and in the early morning hours over the last several years.

Indiana town gas stations

An Indiana town will require gas stations within its city limits to close overnight because of violent crime.  (Fox Chicago / Fox News)

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott voiced his support of the ordinance after a murder that occurred at a gas station after 2 a.m. in July. 

"A lot of the crime taking place in our city happens after hours at gas stations. We've talked about this for a number of years," he said at the time. "It was time to put my foot down and say this is enough."

Gas stations located along freeways and toll roads have the option to petition to be excluded from the measure.

The ordinance takes effect on Nov. 1.  