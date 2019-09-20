Bill de Blasio: Presidential bid runs out of gas

Failed presidential candidate and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that more time and resources “would have made a difference” in the outcome of his campaign.

Continue Reading Below

“Time matters a lot, resource matters a lot, obviously, and I’m not someone who came into this with a huge amount of resources,” he admitted at a press conference Friday afternoon outside Gracie Mansion, where he lives with his wife, Chirlane McCray. Just hours earlier, he revealed to “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough he would be discontinuing his White House bid.

De Blasio announced in May he would seek the Democratic nomination to run for president in a crowded field that now stands at 19 candidates. Days before he kicked off his campaign, he told the press: “I have never run for anything without intending to win.”

But he was recorded to have had less than 1 percent of support from New York’s Democratic votes, as noted in a Siena College Research Institute poll released Tuesday, according to several reports.

Advertisement

“I think in a field of 20-something candidates, it’s hard to understand exactly what happened in the course of the campaign,” he lamented. “I wish I had more time, I wish I had more resources. I think that would have made a difference.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The New York City mayor had reportedly raised less than $1.1 million during the first finance filing of his campaign, according to Federal Elections Commission records.

In contrast, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, of South Bend, Indiana, threw his hat in the Democratic race for president in April, and reported raising just under $25 million for his campaign’s first filing, several reports state.

Over the past weeks, de Blasio said he was eyeing the polls for any changes that might give him a reason to keep going.

"It was really the last few days," he conceded. "It just wasn't moving ... Sometimes, it's just not your time."