Stuart Varney: Lori Lightfoot losing re-election is a message for every ‘big, troubled, Democrat-run city’

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the message that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's failed re-election sends to every "big, troubled, Democrat-run city," arguing Chicago's choice is America's future choice during his "My Take" Thursday.

The people of Chicago sent a very clear message to Lori Lightfoot: you failed. 

Your policies failed. And we want something different.

That’s a message for every big, troubled, Democrat-run city in America.

Stuart Varney on Lori Lightfoot

FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 'failed policies' amid her failed re-election bid. (Fox News)

GREG GUTFELD: LORI LIGHTFOOT'S LOSS IS A LESSON FOR EVERYONE ELSE IN POLITICS

On April 4th, Chicagoans will choose who they want next. It’s a very stark choice.

Go forward to something new, with Paul Vallas: he wants to hire 2,000 more cops to fight crime. He will encourage school choice to fight failing schools.

Or Chicago can go backwards with Brandon Johnson: he would restrict the police, ending no-knock warrants and erasing the city's gang database. 

He also backs the failing teachers' union, and he would impose extra taxes on anyone making $100,000 a year, and impose higher taxes on "wealthy" areas! That’s going backward on steroids.

LIGHTFOOT'S LOSS CELEBRATED BY FELLOW CHICAGO DEMOCRAT: 'COMMON SENSE CAN PREVAIL'

Mayor Lightfoot speaks at press conference

In this file photo, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at the McCormick Place alternate care facility in Chicago on Friday, April 10, 2020.  (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Voters elsewhere are watching. 

In many cities, mayors and councilors are elected according to identity: race, gender, sexuality. Lori Lightfoot is black, female, lesbian. But she's also incompetent. How many elected officials elsewhere ticked all the right boxes, but made a mess of things because they couldn't perform?

Same with education: every Democrat city administration is backed by the teachers' union, and the schools are a dismal failure.  

Left-hand side of the screen: a ranting teachers' union president, do parents want more of that? 

I think not!

Raise taxes? I would invite Chicago’s "tax the rich" brigade to visit Florida’s gulf coast where Illinois license plates are already everywhere.

Chicago's choice, is America’s future choice. It really is a pivotal moment. Backwards or forwards. What's it going to be?

Chicagoans will point the way on April 4th.

