Stuart Varney: Lori Lightfoot losing re-election is a message for every ‘big, troubled, Democrat-run city’

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the message that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's failed re-election sends to every "big, troubled, Democrat-run city," arguing Chicago's choice is America's future choice during his "My Take" Thursday.

The people of Chicago sent a very clear message to Lori Lightfoot: you failed.

Your policies failed. And we want something different.

That’s a message for every big, troubled, Democrat-run city in America.

On April 4th, Chicagoans will choose who they want next. It’s a very stark choice.

Go forward to something new, with Paul Vallas: he wants to hire 2,000 more cops to fight crime. He will encourage school choice to fight failing schools.

Or Chicago can go backwards with Brandon Johnson: he would restrict the police, ending no-knock warrants and erasing the city's gang database.

He also backs the failing teachers' union, and he would impose extra taxes on anyone making $100,000 a year, and impose higher taxes on "wealthy" areas! That’s going backward on steroids.

Voters elsewhere are watching.



In many cities, mayors and councilors are elected according to identity: race, gender, sexuality. Lori Lightfoot is black, female, lesbian. But she's also incompetent. How many elected officials elsewhere ticked all the right boxes, but made a mess of things because they couldn't perform?

Same with education: every Democrat city administration is backed by the teachers' union, and the schools are a dismal failure.

Left-hand side of the screen: a ranting teachers' union president, do parents want more of that?

I think not!

Raise taxes? I would invite Chicago’s "tax the rich" brigade to visit Florida’s gulf coast where Illinois license plates are already everywhere.

Chicago's choice, is America’s future choice. It really is a pivotal moment. Backwards or forwards. What's it going to be?

Chicagoans will point the way on April 4th.