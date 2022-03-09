Varney: Biden ‘out of touch’ with America

FOX Business' Stuart Varney , during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co." Wednesday, argued Biden is "out of touch" with America and that he missed a "golden opportunity" to reset U.S. energy policies.

STUART VARNEY: The president's speech on energy showed how out of touch he is.

He missed a golden opportunity to reset America’s energy policy, and it’s going to hurt us all.

You are now paying a record price for gas… $4.25 a gallon today, more tomorrow. Truckers and farmers paying a record price for diesel: $4.88

The president refuses to do what has to be done. He won't raise America’s oil production.

This is Sarah Bloom Raskin, Biden's pick to be the top banking supervisor! She insists that banks direct money away from investments in oil, gas and coal.

These are drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. Oil companies wanted to expand their operations there, but a judge killed a big leasing deal. Biden didn't appeal. No new drilling.

Then there's red tape. The greens love regulations. It’s what they use in their war on fossil fuels.

The governor of Alaska says his state could rapidly produce another 1.5 million barrels a day ‘if’ red tape was cut! But they won't do it.

The president is in fact blaming the oil companies for not producing more. He's running to tyrants and terrorists to get more oil!

He'll do anything rather than go get our own energy.

That's how powerful the greens are in the Democrat party. The climate crowd is costing you a fortune.

But $5 gas and raging inflation may cost the Democrats the House and the Senate in November.