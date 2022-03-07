Gas prices hit an all-time high: Here's how to make your fuel take you farther on the road

Gas prices just barreled through the previous all-time record set in July 2008, as the average gallon of gas nationwide hit $4.252 according to the latest numbers from AAA.

With the ban of Russian oil imports announced, gas prices will likely continue surging in the coming days and weeks.

Here are some tips on how to save money on gas while driving:

Drive friendly

Driving the speed limit does more than just keep you and your loved ones safe.

Gas mileage decreases quickly once your start driving above 50 mph, which is all the more reason to observe 35 and 45 mph speed limits.

You should also avoid aggressive driving if you want your gas to take you farther. Speeding and rapidly accelerating can lower your gas mileage by 15-30% on the highway and 10-40% in stop-and-go traffic, according to the Department of Energy.

Cruise control may also help you maintain a constant speed and avoid intermittent acceleration.

Pay attention to aerodynamics and weight

Hauling cargo on your roof and even keeping your windows open on the highway can increase wind resistance, which decreases your fuel economy, so keep your ride as sleek as possible while gas prices are high.

A large rooftop cargo carrier can decrease fuel economy by as much 10-25%.

Weight also matters. Each additional 100 pounds reduces your fuel efficiency by about 1%, according to the DOE, so avoid carrying extra baggage around.

Maintenance

Many of us are guilty of ignoring that check engine light, but keeping your car tuned up can help save gas.

Repairing a car that is out of tune can improve gas mileage by around 4%, though the decrease varies depending on the type of repair.

You should also keep your tires inflated. Properly inflated tires are not only safer, but gas mileage drops by about .2% for every .1 psi drop in average tires, according to the DOE.