FOX Business' Stuart Varney during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co." Tuesday, argued Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Democrats are "extremely nervous" as their "far-left policies" may risk their chances in the November election.

REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST TORCHES SEN. WARREN'S SECRET SAUCE TO WIN ELECTIONS: DO RIGHT BY VOTERS

STUART VARNEY: The Democrats are extremely nervous: they have a pretty good idea they're going to lose in November. Politico thinks they lose both the House and the Senate.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren to the rescue: writing in the New York Times, she has a plan for victory. The senator believes that a sharp turn to the left would do the trick.

The senator wants immediate price controls. Can't let corporations raise prices just to make a profit.

A windfall profits tax on those wicked oil companies.

A global minimum tax on corporate profits.

Higher taxes on billionaires. Cancel all student debt, and spend trillions on green energy, child care and free pre-K.

Do all of this, says Sen. Warren, and the Democrats can win.

I think the exact opposite: do all of that, and you lose in a landslide.

The word "inflation" does not appear in Sen. Warren's op-ed. Yet surely that is the issue that hurts Democrats the most, and the policies she suggests would be highly inflationary.

The words "migrant" or "border" or "gasoline" or "food prices"... none of them appear either.

The senator is ignoring the crises afflicting her party. All she has is a socialist manifesto.

Times change. A year ago, Bernie, Warren, AOC and the "Squad" were dictating far-left policies.

Now, they're a spent force. The socialists have failed!