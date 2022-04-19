Republican strategist torches Sen. Warren's secret sauce to win elections: Do right by voters

Republican strategist Jonathan Madison torched Sen. Elizabeth Warren's, D-Mass., "secret sauce" to securing wins in the midterms during his appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, arguing the way to win elections is by "doing right by voters."

JONATHAN MADISON: The Democrats are doing everything they can to sort of save this election, and it's very interesting. I mean, for once, perhaps in my life, I can say Senator Warren and I agree on something, that Democrats are headed for painful losses this midterm election… unless they do something drastic, they're just not going to see the light of day after this election.

I will say this, you know, she goes through this intricate analysis of what the Democrats need to do, some so-called "secret sauce" of how to convince the American voter that the Democrats understand the economic realities they face. I have a message to the senator: What matters most is doing right by the American people, doing right by the voters. That's how you win elections, by doing right by voters. There's no 'secret sauce.'

…The truth of the matter is the Democrats have done wrong by the American people. They've done wrong by the American people in foreign policy. They've done wrong by the American people when it comes to crime prevention and crime control. They've done wrong by the American people when it comes to border security, and I can go on and on and on. But the secret sauce is that there's no secret sauce do right by the American people, you win elections.

