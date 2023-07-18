Stuart Varney: Biden's corruption coverup is more damaging than the crime

During his "My Take," Tuesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney previewed House Republicans' investigation into the Biden family's alleged corrupt financial dealings, arguing the GOP will expose a coverup that may be the catalyst for Democrats to remove Biden from the 2024 race.

STUART VARNEY: Tomorrow House Republicans will take a deep dive into the Biden family's corrupt financial dealings.

We may all have some scandal fatigue, but this is not going to be swept under the rug.

BIDEN FAMILY MAKES ‘ADMISSION OF CORRUPTION’ IN FOREIGN BUSINESS DEALS: CHINA EXPERT

This will make headlines.

The House Oversight Committee will expose a deliberate coverup, and you know, the coverup can be more damaging than the crime.

You will see two IRS whistleblowers.

IRS WHISTLEBLOWERS ALLEGING POLITICAL INTERFERENCE IN HUNTER BIDEN PROBE TO TESTIFY IN HOUSE

They will tell the oversight committee how they were blocked from a full investigation of the millions of dollars that flowed to the Biden family from overseas.

In December 2020, right after the election, they wanted to interview the president's son, Hunter, but he was tipped off that they were coming.

Tipped off by the Secret Service, and by the Biden transition team. He lawyered up. He was never interviewed. How convenient.

The chair of the committee, James Comer, has evidence of financial skullduggery.

DOJ ‘TURNING A BLIND EYE’ AS BIDEN CORRUPTION INFORMANT GOES MISSING, GOP REP SAYS

Bank records show the wiring of money around the world and around the Biden family.

That's what the IRS agents allege was covered up. It was a full-court press to avoid financial scandal at the highest level.

If the Republicans had not won control of the House, we would never know about any of this.

The Democrats will immediately condemn the whole thing, but they may quietly add this to the list of problems they have with Biden's reelection campaign.

IRS WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS ‘MOST SUBSTANTIVE FELONY CHARGES WERE LEFT OFF THE TABLE’ IN HUNTER BIDEN PROBE

He only has 4 staffers. He has no campaign headquarters and has done very little campaigning.

Add in his low approval rating, his age, his temper, and his challenged vice president, and you have a candidate many Democrats want to replace.

The coverup could be the issue that gets Biden out.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE